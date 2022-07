AC Milan are set to send their first offer to Chelsea for winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to reports. The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2020, has been linked with a move away after the Blues were suggested to be willing to listen to offers for the Moroccan, as well as Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic - both of whom have been offered as part of Chelsea's interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO