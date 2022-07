HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is set to be the hottest, and arguably the most uncomfortable day of the year so far, as highs top out in the mid 90s with hot and hazy sunshine. Late-afternoon and evening showers and Thunderstorms will cap-off the daytime heating, so have a plan in place in case you need to take your evening activities indoors.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO