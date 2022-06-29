New Wheat Variety name honors small Minnesota town

(Bismarck, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget is retiring. Governor Doug Burgum announced the retirement of Joe Morrissette Thursday. "During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa. We are deeply grateful for his leadership as director over the past four years and appreciate his flexibility and commitment to allow for a smooth transition.”

