Rothsay, MN

New Wheat Variety name honors small Minnesota town

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

(Rothsay, MN) -- A new wheat variety is named in honor of a small Minnesota town....

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of South Dakota laws on CRT, women's sports go into effect

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota's law protecting fairness in girls' and women's sports takes effect Friday. SB 46 was the first bill Governor Noem signed into law during the 2022 legislative session. She says it gives biological girls equal opportunity and is heralded as the "toughest law in the nation" to protect women's sports.
PIERRE, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

THC edibles, drinks now legal in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) -- One of Minnesota's new laws allows people to eat or drink their THC. Starting Friday, anyone over 21 in Minnesota can buy THC edibles and THC-laced drinks. Any store in the state can sell the edibles or drinks, the only catch is that the THC must come from hemp and not marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Syphilis cases rising in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Health officials say syphilis cases are rising in Minnesota. Cases went up 33-percent in the state last year, expanding to include more women and infants exposed prenatally. There was an eight-percent rise in HIV cases, and a one-percent increase in sexually transmitted diseases combined last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Budget Office Director retiring

(Bismarck, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget is retiring. Governor Doug Burgum announced the retirement of Joe Morrissette Thursday. "During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa. We are deeply grateful for his leadership as director over the past four years and appreciate his flexibility and commitment to allow for a smooth transition.”
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A car hits a house in North Fargo; new laws for girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota; Maroon 5 cancels Fargodome show

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Recent Motorcycle crashes in North Dakota bump midyear total over 2021 numbers

(Fargo, ND) -- Recent deadly motorcycle crashes in North Dakota are bumping the state's midyear total above last year's numbers. A total of at least nine motorcycle crash deaths have happened so far this year, topping the eight crash deaths that happened for the whole year in 2021. Three of the recent deadly crashes happened in the Fargo area in the last week.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen calls for eliminating personal income tax

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is calling for phasing out the state's personal income tax. "Minnesotans are literally the top 5 or 10 percent, but most of the time the top states tax-wise. I don't care if you are talking about estate taxes, corporate taxes, sales taxes, personal income taxes, property taxes, it doesn't stop," said Jensen.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Heavy Fourth of July travel expected despite high gas prices

(Fargo, ND) -- Heavy Fourth of July travel is expected in North Dakota despite rising gas prices. North Dakota Department of Commerce communications manager Kim Schmidt says a bump in prices at this time of year is disappointing. Triple A puts the nationwide average cost of gas at one-dollar-70 cents higher than this time last year.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

$366 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Vermont

(Montpelier, VT) -- Someone in Vermont is a whole lot richer. Powerball says a winning ticket for Wednesday night's 366-point-seven-million dollar jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot had been growing since April 28th, when the last jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Gilbert, Arizona. A million-dollar winning...
VERMONT STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New suit claims racial abuse at California Tesla factory

(San Francisco, CA) -- A new lawsuit is accusing Tesla of racial abuse against Black employees. A group of 15 current and former employees filed a lawsuit against the electric car company on Thursday, claiming they were harassed and subjected to racial abuse at Tesla's factory in the San Francisco Bay Area.
FREMONT, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

6-30-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

27:57 - Christopher Dodson - Executive Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550.
POLITICS

