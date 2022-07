(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Fire Crews are responding to reports of an explosion and building fire located at The University of Minnesota. Officials with the University of Minnesota say an explosion and structure fire was reported around 3:00 p.m on Thursday. Fire crews on the scene say a sewer explosion caused a basement fire in a three-story building located in the 1700 block of University Ave. SE. The university says evacuations are underway, citing a "possible natural gas leak".

