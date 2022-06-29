Lucia Bozzelli

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.

