Lucia Bozzelli

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Kessler Sr. and the late Bertha V. Kessler of Salisbury, MD. Betty had worked in parent education for the PGC public schools, the PGC ARC Center for children and adults, the Worcester County Commission on Aging, and Little Lambs Day Care Center in Ocean Pines.
DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a racist and threatening video posted online by a 15-year-old Parkside High School student has led to criminal charges. On June 14, a school resource officer had a video brought to his attention that was being shared...
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is advising Kent County residents who live or spend time near the area of Smyrna Landing Road in Smyrna that a positive case of rabies in a stray cat has been reported. Two individuals were potentially exposed to the stray cat in...
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
CAMDEN, Del.- A 34-year-old Camden woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary spree that occurred in the Hartly area. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft complaint. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that a woman had trespassed onto the property and stole items from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during its Independence Day celebrations, which will be held July 5 instead of July 4 this year. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean...
WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department has announced its vaccination schedule for children and adults during the month of July. All events will be held at the Somerset County Health Department, Section C, 8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 2, Westover, Md. Somerset Health will be offering Pfizer (6 months...
Onley Post Office Parking Changes Confuse Neighbors; Owner Reaction. For many visiting the small post office in Onley, Va., parking in the lot next door, owned by Onley Baptist Church, had been commonplace. Recently, however, barriers went up blocking access to the lot. This has caused confusion and frustration among patrons of the post office.
