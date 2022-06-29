13 Secrets Walmart Doesn't Want You to Know

Walmart is well known for its retail stores throughout the United States and has almost 10,500 stores in 24 countries. That gives you quite a few chances to stop off, find a good deal, and reduce your financial stress .

But even with their deep discounts, there are still some other options you may be able to find to keep some cash in your pocket. Want to know Walmart’s secrets? Here are a few of them to keep in mind the next time you go shopping.

6 Genius Hacks All Costco Shoppers Should Know

1. Find deals using the Walmart app

Like similar retailers, Walmart has an app that can get you discounts on products or weekly updates on what’s on sale. You may also be able to find specials on the app that aren’t listed in other places.

Pro tip: Compare the best cashback credit cards to find ways to earn rewards and cash back at Walmart and your favorite retailers.

2. Get a baby box with free products

It can be challenging to get things ready for the arrival of a new baby, but Walmart can help you find some of your soon-to-be favorite products. Create a baby registry and sign up for Walmart’s free baby box, which includes samples and other useful products that you might need when your baby arrives.

3. Walmart will match its online prices

If you’re walking through Walmart and see a product that’s cheaper on its website, Walmart will match the online price. You will need to inform a Walmart associate of the price and the item must be currently listed as in-stock online.

4. Free two-day delivery

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on millions of products, and you don’t need to be a member to enjoy this benefit. Only items with a two-day delivery flag are eligible for two-day delivery, and your order must total at least $35. Two-day shipping does not include weekends and holidays.

6 Genius Hacks All Costco Shoppers Should Know

5. Cheap generic prescriptions

Are you on a tight budget when it comes to your prescription medications? Check with Walmart pharmacy. You may be able to get some generic medications for only $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply of common medications for diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, and more.

6. In-store pickups may be cheaper

Sometimes there may be a difference in price between the cost online and the cost in person. If you want the item but don’t want to wait on shipping, you can buy it online and choose to pick it up at the store. That way, you can get the lower price and pick up what you want locally.

7. Walmart has a markdown system

Retailers like Walmart use special systems to track how often a product has been marked down.

Check the last number of the sale price on any item to crack the Walmart code. If the price ends in five, that means it’s been marked down once. A price ending in the number one could indicate it’s reached its final markdown and is likely the lowest price you will get.

8. Store brand is as good as name brands

Walmart’s Great Value store brand might be able to help you save money if you choose those products over name brands. You may also find that the store brands taste just as good or work just as well as a name brand.

What’s more, Great value products are often produced by big brands like Procter & Gamble, Kellog, and General Mills.

9. Affordable gluten-free products

Trying to cut gluten out of your diet? You may be surprised to find out that Walmart’s Great Value label includes several gluten-free options, including gluten-free pancake mix and pasta. And unlike brand-name gluten-free options, which could be expensive, the Walmart versions could be more affordable for your budget.

10. Use Walmart gift cards to save on gas

Gas prices are on the rise again, and most of us are on the lookout for any way we can fill up for less. Some gas stations, such as Murphy USA, let you use your Walmart gift cards to pay for gas at the pump, which could save you some money.

You can find gas stations on Walmart’s website that offer up to 10 cents off per gallon. The retailer has more than 14,000 participating stations in 48 states. You may also pay less at your local’s Sam’s Club, which is also owned by Walmart.



Pro tip: You can reduce some of the pain at the pump if you use these smart money moves before you fill up .

11. You can buy refurbished electronics with a warranty

It might be hard to manage your money when you need to buy an expensive electronic item. Fortunately, Walmart offers refurbished electronics at discounted rates, which can help save you money.

Check out the company’s refurbished electronics program, which includes televisions, laptops, smartphones, and more. The products are tested and inspected before they are sold, and Walmart will give you a 90-day warranty to cover any issues after you purchase the product.

12. Pick up bakery discounts

Walmart will usually discount their bakery items if they’re a day old, which may be the perfect way to save a little extra “dough.” Even though breads and muffins might have been baked yesterday, they might still taste just as good today or even better with that discount.

13. Walmart offers grocery pickup

If you’re in a hurry, go to your Walmart app or online and shop for groceries there instead of taking the time to actually walk through the store on a shopping trip. You can choose the items you want and set a pick-up time. And when you arrive, a Walmart employee will load your groceries in your car for you.

Pro tip: Compare the best credit cards for buying groceries to see how you could earn cash back and points when you do your weekly grocery run at Walmart.

Bottom line

Walmart is known for its low prices and large selection, but there may still be a few extra ways to score some extra deals and discounts if you know where to look. Download the Walmart app or keep an eye on its website to find the best deals for Walmart customers.

If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you can compare the best credit cards for daily use to find even more superstore savings.

More from FinanceBuzz:

