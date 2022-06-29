ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man accused of robbing victim who refused to buy him Wendy’s chicken nuggets

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida man accused of robbing victim who refused to...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 26

Calypso
3d ago

No body owed that man anything. If he wanted lunch, he should've brought his own money. No money? well, get a job.

Reply
23
Jacqueline
3d ago

Can’t buy chicken nuggets but has a gun? Guess we know he stole that too!

Reply
19
Estina Barnes
2d ago

My people.........he doesn't look like he's in the here and now. I'm quite sure he will have time figure it out.Doing the most and it still equally out to zero

Reply
3
click orlando

Florida woman brought baby, stash of drugs to prison visit, deputies say

ARCADIA, Fla. – A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Assault Investigation - 3 Arrests

Florida police took three men into custody after a stabbing on Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO, deputies received a report of a stabbing just after 9 pm. When they arrived at a Center Hill home, they discovered the Fire Department treating a man.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes...
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

