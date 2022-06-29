ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Should Lacey rezone forested property off Carpenter Road to allow more housing?

By Rolf Boone
 3 days ago

Multifamily development could be allowed on a forested parcel near Carpenter Road in Lacey under a rezoning proposal the city council will consider.

The rezoning was discussed by the city’s land use and environment committee Tuesday. Council members Carolyn Cox, Lenny Greenstein and Robin Vazquez serve on the committee.

Local developer Jeff Powell of Prime Development Group made the request earlier this year to rezone a 5-acre forested parcel at 456 Carpenter Road SE to moderate density residential from low density residential, according to the Tuesday presentation.

Senior Planner Hans Shepherd said the low density designation would allow only around 30 units of housing, while moderate density zoning would more than double that total to about 80 units.

Prime Development is also developing the Serenity Apartments just north of the forested parcel, he said.

Shepherd said the proposal has come before the city’s planning commission three times and the commission has heard comments from area residents. The commission ultimately recommended the rezoning request, with one member abstaining from voting.

One resident from the nearby Aldea Glen neighborhood raised concerns about the loss of trees, higher density developments and access to the area, he said. Written comment raised some similar concerns.

Shepherd said a multifamily proposal in an area zoned moderate density residential is required to set aside 20 percent of the development for open space and have 15-foot setbacks. Those requirements would guarantee a greater number of trees and vegetation will be saved, he said.

Shepherd also said the Aldea Glen homeowners’ association president and treasurer have met with Prime Development and had a positive meeting.

Planning Manager Ryan Andrews said the rezoning request is set to come before Lacey City Council at its first meeting in August.

brian barber
2d ago

I'm sick and tired of them taking forested land around Lacey and Olympia to put in high density housing !!!! What about all the more traffic its going to put out on are roads. Theres all ready to much and the roads can't handle what we currently have. ALL TO MAKE THESE BIG COMPANY'S RICHER.AND THE COUNTY MORE TAX DOLLARS!!!!! WHATS HAPPENING TO OUR GOOD OLD THURSTON COUNTY. IM SICK OF IT!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND ALL THE NEW TRAFFIC OUR CURRENT ROADS CANT HANDLE ALREADY. IF YOU WANT HIGH DENSITY HOUSING GO TO SOME OTHER COUNTY!!!!!!!! DON'T WRECK OURS IF ITS NOT ALREADY TO LATE!!

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

At the rate they’re going unfortunately Washington will look like California there won’t be a tree in sight there won’t be a clean stream river or lake. They are gobbling up the forest and country land so fast for multi family housing. It needs to stop. Leave some green space.

Lin Da
3d ago

Hi, my name is Linda. Animals land has been taken from them to the point that they have no where to go, except into the community. Most are territorial and will die a horrific death as there home is being bulldozed down. The natural forest benefits animals and us. I realize it's "just" a acres. A few acres here, a few acres there. Before long thousands of acres have been destroyed. Without them no one would have oxygen to breathe. The only one to benefit from the rezoning of this property are the developers.This needs to be zoned as a protective area for animals/all species, landscape preserve. Thank You,Linda L Hill

