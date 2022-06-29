Should Lacey rezone forested property off Carpenter Road to allow more housing?

Multifamily development could be allowed on a forested parcel near Carpenter Road in Lacey under a rezoning proposal the city council will consider.

The rezoning was discussed by the city’s land use and environment committee Tuesday. Council members Carolyn Cox, Lenny Greenstein and Robin Vazquez serve on the committee.

Local developer Jeff Powell of Prime Development Group made the request earlier this year to rezone a 5-acre forested parcel at 456 Carpenter Road SE to moderate density residential from low density residential, according to the Tuesday presentation.

Senior Planner Hans Shepherd said the low density designation would allow only around 30 units of housing, while moderate density zoning would more than double that total to about 80 units.

Prime Development is also developing the Serenity Apartments just north of the forested parcel, he said.

Shepherd said the proposal has come before the city’s planning commission three times and the commission has heard comments from area residents. The commission ultimately recommended the rezoning request, with one member abstaining from voting.

One resident from the nearby Aldea Glen neighborhood raised concerns about the loss of trees, higher density developments and access to the area, he said. Written comment raised some similar concerns.

Shepherd said a multifamily proposal in an area zoned moderate density residential is required to set aside 20 percent of the development for open space and have 15-foot setbacks. Those requirements would guarantee a greater number of trees and vegetation will be saved, he said.

Shepherd also said the Aldea Glen homeowners’ association president and treasurer have met with Prime Development and had a positive meeting.

Planning Manager Ryan Andrews said the rezoning request is set to come before Lacey City Council at its first meeting in August.