Ex-Pleasantville police officer sentenced in child sex abuse case

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

A former Pleasantville police officer was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty in connection to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child.

Alec Veatch, 25, of Norwalk was charged with having sexual contact in November with a minor after they rode along in his patrol car, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly picked the minor up after his shift ended and took them to the Pleasantville Police Department where they had inappropriate contact that was "sexual in nature," the complaint said.

Veatch was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of willful injury, a felony, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Veatch was sentenced in May to 14 days in the Clarke County Jail and three years probation.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ex-Pleasantville police officer sentenced in child sex abuse case

