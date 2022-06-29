ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Westminster can not be ‘let off the hook’ on Scottish independence, Swinney says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xS1Ls_0gPVrst800

The Scottish Government would have a mandate to start independence negotiations with the UK if it wins a majority of MPs north of the border at the next general election, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney spoke out after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled plans to hold a second vote of independence on October 19 2023.

But if that ballot cannot take place, the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister has already declared the next Westminster election will be a “de facto referendum” on Scotland’s place in the UK.

Mr Swinney meanwhile said if a second referendum – which is opposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – could not be held the UK Government should not be “let off the hook like that”.

We will very clearly have the expression of the will of the people of Scotland

Judges at the UK Supreme Court are being asked to consider if the Scottish Government can organise a referendum without the support of Westminster.

If they decide Holyrood does not have the powers to hold its own referendum, and if Westminster continues to block a second vote, Mr Swinney said the next general election could provide a route to independence.

He was pressed on the issue on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, where he was asked if winning a majority of Scottish MPs at the next UK election would give the SNP a mandate to start negotiations for independence.

The Deputy First Minister said: “That’s correct, yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTXVz_0gPVrst800
The SNP returned 47 MPs to Westminster in the last general election in 2019. (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked about the situation if the SNP wins the next Westminster election, he stated: “We will very clearly have the expression of the will of the people of Scotland.

“And if we live in a democracy, if we live in a democracy where the views and opinions of the people of Scotland are recognised and responded to by the United Kingdom Government then the process of Scotland becoming an independent country should take effect.”

He added: “That will only come about by a negotiation and a legislative process that involves the United Kingdom Government and the Scottish Parliament in that process.”

Mr Swinney insisted that the Scottish Government judged it “to be appropriate” that Scots should again be asked their view on independence in October next year.

“The people of Scotland have made it crystal clear they want to determine their own constitutional future,” he said.

“The only obstacle, the only obdurate obstacle to that process taking its course is the United Kingdom Government.”

He stressed he would prefer for a referendum to be held with the backing of the UK Government via a Section 30 order.

The Deputy First Minister insisted: “There is a democratic mandate in Scotland for a referendum to be held and the United Kingdom Government should respect that.”

With the UK Government “not respecting that” at present, he said the matter had now been referred to the Supreme Court.

Scottish Labour constitution spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said Mr Swinney’s remarks showed the SNP to be “obsessive nationalists who are hell-bent on gaming the electorate to suit their ends”.

Ms Boyack said: “This is just a tired party, trying to deflect attention from their failures in government.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘I feel soiled’ says MP who witnessed Dominic Raab winking at Angela Rayner

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner as he mocked her over train strikes – before suggesting the Labour deputy leader is a “champagne socialist” for attending opera. The Deputy Prime Minister’s actions in the Commons were labelled “bizarre”, while Labour MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) tweeted: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
John Swinney
Person
Sarah Boyack
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Relatives of boy, 12, in life-support case want evidence reconsidered

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment case want appeal judges to rule that evidence should be reconsidered. Archie Battersbee’s parents on Wednesday asked for a review after a High Court judge concluded that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that...
HEALTH
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Labour#Scottish People#Scottish Parliament#Uk#The Scottish Government#Snp#The Uk Supreme Court#Bbc Radio Scotland
newschain

British tennis success boosting numbers of recreational players

British success stories, from reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu to Britain’s best hope at Wimbledon this year, Cameron Norrie, have sparked a national boom in recreational tennis. Since Emma Raducanu’s whirlwind win in New York last year, there has been a 10% increase in people aged 16 to...
TENNIS
newschain

England beaten by 14-man Australia in opening Test

England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium. The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute but Eddie Jones’ tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Dozens of crew in danger as ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong

An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said on Saturday. Authorities sent planes and helicopters to help the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 taken to safety as of 5.30pm local time (11.30 BST) Saturday.
WORLD
newschain

Inspiral tops 11 contenders for Falmouth honours

John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral is the standout name among 11 in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. So impressive in maintaining her unbeaten record in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her seasonal return, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly will be facing older horses for the first time.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy