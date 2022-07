BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari has to clear waivers before becoming a free agent. But when he does hit free agency, he won't be available for long.The veteran sharpshooter is reportedly set to sign with the Boston Celtics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Friday that Gallinari's preference is to sign in Boston, with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe adding that Gallinari's plan is to sign with Boston once he clears waivers.Gallinari is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Celtics for $13 million, which will take up Boston's mid-level exception this offseason. The second year is a player option, according...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO