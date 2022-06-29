ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma Co. DA Race Heads To Runoff For Republicans, Vicki Behenna Wins Nomination For Democrats

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDA9W_0gPVqpHA00

The race for the Oklahoma County DA has been narrowed, but not decided.

Four Republicans were vying for a nomination to replace current district Attorney David Prater who is not seeking re-election.

For the Republicans, Kevin Calvey and Gayland Gieger will head to a runoff in August.

On the Democratic side, Vicki Behenna won the nomination, beating out Mark Myles with 64 percent of the vote.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Calvey demands recount in Oklahoma County DA race

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County district attorney candidate Kevin Calvey has filed for a recount of votes in the Republican primary election. On Tuesday, Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff, according to a news release from his campaign. “As we know all too well, our...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Front-runner Kevin Calvey demands recount of primary election votes in Oklahoma County District Attorney's race

Kevin Calvey, former U.S. Army prosecutor and conservative Republican candidate for Oklahoma County District Attorney, has filed for a recount of the GOP Primary election votes. On Tuesday, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97%) while Gayland Gieger garnered 12,548 votes (23.25%). In precise numbers, Calvey fell just 30 votes short of...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Elections
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Stitt, Hofmeister call for look into state land office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Joy Hofmeister are calling for a serious look into the state land office. On Wednesday, the governor called for an audit. Hofmeister has gone even further. She sits on the board of the Commissioners of the Land Office and said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Calvey
kosu.org

6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Election Local#Oklahoma Co#The Oklahoma County Da#Democratic
news9.com

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Federal Assistance Approved For Oklahoma Counties Damaged By May's Severe Weather

The White House said it is providing federal assistance to seven Oklahoma counties ravaged by heavy rain and tornadoes last month. The counties -- Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa -- were hit hard by the storms over a stretch of seven days (May 2-8). The announcement means individuals can apply for assistance with any home repairs or temporary housing related to the storms.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy