Oklahoma Co. DA Race Heads To Runoff For Republicans, Vicki Behenna Wins Nomination For Democrats
The race for the Oklahoma County DA has been narrowed, but not decided.
Four Republicans were vying for a nomination to replace current district Attorney David Prater who is not seeking re-election.
For the Republicans, Kevin Calvey and Gayland Gieger will head to a runoff in August.
On the Democratic side, Vicki Behenna won the nomination, beating out Mark Myles with 64 percent of the vote.
Comments / 0