ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man accused of robbing victim who refused to buy him Wendy’s chicken nuggets

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida man accused of robbing victim who refused to...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KRMG

Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 2 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of two girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nuggets#Violent Crime#Ncd Rrb
KRMG

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The latest quake comes after a 3.4 earthquake hit the area, 6.4 miles from Elgin, on Sunday. More than 3,000 people reported feeling Wednesday’s quake, according to USGS. Due to...
ELGIN, SC
KRMG

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy