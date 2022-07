It’s no secret that Bubba Wallace might have the worst pit crew in all of the NASCAR Cup Series. I mean, they’ve been a complete liability all season long. Things truly began to unravel when his pit crew killed his chances of winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas, when they were handed an uncontrolled tire violation, and had to watch his 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch take the victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO