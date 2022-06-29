ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Serena Williams REALLY had black stickers on her face: Tennis ace is using muscle-healing tape popularised by Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods for chronic sinusitis to relieve 'pressure, congestion and pain' (but there's NO proof it works)

By Connor Boyd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Serena Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis for the first time in a year yesterday at Wimbledon — but it wasn't just her shock first-round exit that got fans talking.

The ace was seen sporting black 'stickers' on her face, which had many questioning if they were symbolic or a ploy to put her opponent off.

It turns out the small strips on her right cheek were medical tape, thought to help keep her sinuses clear and help her breathe properly.

The 40-year-old suffers from recurrent sinusitis which, as well as blocking the airways, can lead to headaches, pressure and pain in the face.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also thought to suffer from the condition and had surgery to clear his sinuses last week.

Williams was also seen wearing the kinesiology tape, or K-tape, when she reached the doubles semi-finals at a tournament in Eastbourne earlier this month.

The super-thin flexible material is normally used to aid muscle recovery and increase range of motion in joints, despite limited evidence it actually works.

It has become a ubiquitous piece of kit for top level athletes nursing injuries across nearly every sport — from Cristiano Ronaldo to Tiger Woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDDlE_0gPVq1fR00
Serena Williams was seen sporting black 'stickers' on her face as she returned to Grand Slam tennis for the first time in a year on Tuesday at Wimbledon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl6IC_0gPVq1fR00
It had many questioning if they were symbolic or a ploy to put her opponent off - but turned out to be medical tape used to relieve pressure in her face

Tension created by the fabric retracting over the skin is supposed to boost circulation, leading to these benefits.

Although it has actually been around since the 1970s, studies have failed to show whether relief reported by sportsmen is simply a placebo effect.

Despite limited evidence, Olympic skiers began wearing the tape on their faces at the Beijing winter games this year to protect them from frostbite.

A 16ft roll of tape typically costs between £3 and £5.

KT Tape, the company that makes the tape, has previously warned against athletes wearing it on their face because it has never been tested in this way.

With little long-term cures for sinusitis, Williams is thought to be using the tape in hope that it will open up her nasal passages for increased airflow and reduce pain or tension from congested sinuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rv8Hx_0gPVq1fR00
Cristiano Ronaldo is seen wearing blue K-tape on his leg in 2012 while playing for Real Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnMmk_0gPVq1fR00
Welsh winger Gareth Bale was also pictured sporting the tap during a Madrid match in 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h84Vz_0gPVq1fR00
Tiger Woods was seen wearing KT Tape for neck problems in 2018

She has been suffering from the ailment for more than a decade.

In 2007 Williams said in an interview: 'I'm a sinus sufferer. Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses.

'You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training for grand slams...it's not easy.'

The sinuses are small, empty spaces behind your cheekbones and forehead that connect to the inside of the nose.

They make thin mucus that drains out of the channels of the nose, keeping it clean and free of bacteria.

Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by a cold or flu spreading from the upper airways.

It is common and usually clears up on its own within three weeks, but a small number of people suffer recurrent infections.

When nasal sprays and antibiotics don't work, the only other option is surgery.

A quick Google search for kinesiology tape and sinusitis brings up dozens of tutorials for how to apply the tape to the nose or face to relieve pressure.

But the trend has not been endorsed by Greg Venner, chief executive of the US-based KT Tape.

He was asked about using face tape after a number of skiers were pictured wearing the strips on their cheeks at the Winter Olympics to shield against Beijing's bitterly cold winds.

Venner told USA Today at the time: 'KT Tape doesn't endorse the use of kinesiology tape on the face as it isn't clinically tested.

'And the adhesive that works so well to keep tape in place to provide long-lasting muscle and joint support can be a bit more difficult to remove from the delicate skin on the face.

'However, we certainly applaud the creativity.'

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu sports $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry as she exits Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu may have lost out on a winning title at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but it was her stunning Tiffany jewelry -- worth more than $37,000 in total -- that took centre court.The British tennis star lost on day three of the championships to French opponent Caroline Garcia, who had a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 19-year-old skyrocketed to fame last year when she won the US Open in September, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years. So much so, that she even landed the role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.Raducanu made her...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tiger Woods
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially...
CELEBRITIES
#Sinusitis#Grand Slam
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
FanSided

Simone Biles gets her first Wheaties box for company’s 100th anniversary

Simone Biles has been selected as one of three athletes to appear on special Wheaties boxes for the company’s 100th anniversary. For decades, seeing an athlete on a bright orange Wheaties box meant one thing: That athlete had MADE IT. They had transcended sports and become a cultural icon. Wheaties athletes were people you wanted to listen to, not just follow.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Fred Couples slams Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf: ‘I don’t think I’ll ever talk to him again’

Three-time U.S. Presidents Cup captain and Masters winner Fred Couples didn’t mince words when asked about old friend Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf. In an interview with Golf.com, Couples, who is captaining the U.S. squad at the Icons Series this week, shared his thoughts on the Saudi-backed invitational series that is trying to position itself as a rival to the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I cried’: Wimbledon fans react to Boulter win after death of her grandmother

Wimbledon fans broke down in tears and roared in support for Katie Boulter as she won her second-round singles game two days after her grandmother died.The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was “shaking” after the biggest triumph of her career, and dedicated the win to her grandmother.Her mother, Sue Boulter, was also seen beaming with pride as she watched her daughter triumph over the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova from the player’s box.Centre Court spectators echoed her emotions in the moments after the match, and said Boulter’s win has sparked more excitement for team GB in the tournament.Samia Gomez, 40, a...
TENNIS
Community Policy