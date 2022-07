Submitted by: CCE Madison County Master Gardener Volunteer – Patty Catalano. Summer is here and the Madison County farms are ready to celebrate! July means that Open Farm Day is quickly approaching. Open Farm Day is your chance to enjoy the bounty of some of Madison County’s wide array of farms. On July 30th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County invites you to take a behind-the-scenes look at your local farms during its annual Open Farm Day. According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture there are 691 farms in Madison County, and we are lucky to have 26 of those farms opening their gates to the public free of charge.

