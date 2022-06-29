ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TN

Blue Alert suspect located following officer-involved shooting in Houston County

By Alicia Patton
WJHL
 3 days ago

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Houston County was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies surrounded and contained 32-year-old BJ Brown in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 after he was sighted early Tuesday morning.

Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .

Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown

The shooting happened late Monday night on Highway 49 near Substation Loop. According to Houston Couty Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the officer conducted a traffic stop when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.

Officials located the suspect’s truck and described him to be a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

What is a Blue Alert?

Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

No other information was immediately released.

