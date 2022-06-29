ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Hamas releases video it says is of Israeli captive in Gaza

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalestinian Islamist militant group Hamas released a video on Tuesday purporting to show an Israeli citizen being held captive in the Gaza Strip, the first such images of the man since his capture seven years ago. The move...

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

