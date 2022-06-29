ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

BLASE ULCAK

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlase “BJ” Joseph Ulcak, Jr., age 67, of Jourdanton Passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in San Antonio on Friday, September 3, 1954, to Blase Joseph...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local softball tournament raises $11,165 for Uvalde

Brush Country Softball hosted a tournament in Pleasanton this past weekend as a fundraiser in support of the families affected by last month’s school shooting in Uvalde. All proceeds from team entries (excluding the team from Uvalde who were entered in for free), ticket sales, shirt sales and concession stand sales went to the families in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local heroes

Our friend, the legendary Sue Calberg, dropped by the Pleasanton Express for a visit. Sue Calberg recently was honored as a news journalist for 20 years at KENS. Since 1980, Sue, a San Antonio native, has been seeking out the overlooked and unusual in south Texas and sharing these important stories in a homespun – and hardhitting when it’s called for – way.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton had a lot to celebrate in 2021-22 season

The recent school year for Jourdanton athletics saw several teams make the playoffs and some of those teams were able to make deep runs into the postseason. In the fall, cross country, football and volleyball took center stage. The Squaw cross country team finished fourth at the district 27-3A meet,...
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest’s Report – Lytle

Greetings from Lytle PD, It was another busy week. Officers managed 72 calls for service and conducted 130 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 112 citations and 18 warnings. Officers took reports of four property crimes:. A pawn shop employee reported that a customer took his iPhone 13 Pro...
LYTLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet council hires Martinez Santos Law Firm PLLC

Melissa Popham, Interim City Administrator for the city of Poteet, gave updates on projects on which she is working. First on the list was the pothole project, searching out and filling those problem areas. They have hired a new billing clerk and the drive-thru window opened again at 8 a.m. on June 21. Popham is in discussions with Carolyn Vasquez, President of the Municipal Park Foundation, about how to move forward with improvements. In looking forward to the upcoming budget, Popham has been meeting with the representative of GoVirtual to set up access to the city software, general ledges, bank statements and other finance information. Also assisting, other than city personnel, is Phil Vaughn from Vaughn and Associates.
POTEET, TX

