Pleasanton, TX

FUTURE EAGLES OF THE GRIDIRON

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campers at the 2022 Pleasanton Eagle...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Alvin Sun Advertiser

Scalise resigns from Alvin Baseball post

Alvin High School is currently searching for a new head baseball coach with Anthony Scalise recently turning in his resignation. Scalise, who guided Alvin to a 21-9 mark and a bi-district playoff spot this past spring in his one year at the helm, is leaving the coaching ranks to pursue other buisness opportunities full time.
ALVIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County longhorn wins world championship

Weighing in at 2,000 pounds with a tip-to-tip horn spread of more than 10 feet, a Liberty County Texas Longhorn lives up to half his registered name – Mighty, but the second half appears to be a misnomer – Mouse. Dunn Mighty Mouse, referred to by his owners as “Bruce,” is the new World Champion Steer after winning the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA) World Show last week in Belton, Texas.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain is coming to Houston later this week, but how much?

Good morning. Houston remains on track for a decidedly cooler and wetter week, with the major question facing us being how much rain the region will receive. For now, I’d expect most locations in the Houston metro area to pick up 1 to 3 inches between now and Friday. The higher end totals, generally, will come near the coast, with lower-end accumulations for inland areas north of Interstate 10.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Campers#American Football
cw39.com

Two kangaroos fisticuffs at San Antonio Zoo caught on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas, on June 14. This footage, filmed by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: “Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

The Age: Remembering the ‘Cattle King of Texas’

A monthly column from the Chambers County Museum, written by Marie Hughes. Many folks have, at one time or another, been captivated by the romanticized tales of cowboys, cattle drives, and life on the range, but this was, and remains today, no easy life. It involves sweat, tears, up before dawn, late night hours, disrupted sleep, sore muscles, too much rain, not enough rain, choking on dust and mosquitoes, and just plain exhaustion coupled many times with grief and loss.
TEXAS STATE
