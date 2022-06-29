ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Visconti Calls for a Recess During Presentation on Biolab Safety Regulations

By Cary Shuman
reverejournal.com
 3 days ago

Two things remain apparent on the issue of biolab safety at the life science center being planned as part of HYM’s spectacular development of the Suffolk Downs site. One is that the issue of which biolab safety level [the levels range from 1 to 4) will be implemented in the laboratories...

reverejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston City Council partially overrides Wu’s budget veto

In an unprecedented move, Boston’s City Council voted Wednesday to override a portion of a mayoral budget proposal, imposing a change to an executive spending plan through unified council action. The amendment, which will allocate $2 million more towards several council priorities — including the Office of Black Male...
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Board of Health Upholds Fine, Suspension for Sale of Tobacco to Minors

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, June 23, in the City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall. Chairperson Dr. Drew Bunker and members Dr. Craig Constanza and Nezha Louaddi were in attendance, as well Lauren Buck, the Director of Public Health; Michael Wells, the Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services (ISD); and Paula Sepulveda the board’s Administrative Assistant.
REVERE, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Seeking Permission to Purchase Property in Waltham

The City Council voted to start the process to enable the City of Watertown to purchase a piece of land that lies just over the border in Waltham that could be part of an open space resource. City Council President Mark Sideris said Tuesday night that Watertown is considering purchasing...
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Revere, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Health
County
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
reverejournal.com

News Briefs

RBC Seeks Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Biz. At long last, spring is here and the pandemic is over! What better way to celebrate than to beautify your property?. The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC), in continuing its mission of “working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program,” urges all residents to begin thinking of the various ways in which their property can be beautified.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts town voted the best place to bike

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown was voted the most bikeable city in the country by PeopleForBikes. PeopleForBikes, in conjunction with Trek Bicycle, published their findings from a year of research in a guide ranking 1,058 cities and towns for biking in the United States. For 2022 the two organizations have named the top three bikeable cities as Provincetown, Massachusetts; Davis, California; and Fayette, Missouri.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
reverejournal.com

Letters to the Editor

My wife and I bought a house in Revere in 2003. Since then, we’ve raised our two daughters, have been very involved in our community and have become very proud Revere residents. We love this community and everything that it stands for—its diversity, culture, economic growth, and good will of the people that live here. However, this week, during a City Council meeting, I was embarrassed by the actions taken by some residents who have been extremely unprofessionally, unruly, and downright disrespectful in those chambers—specifically focused on the lab space debate in front of the council. Angry, contentious, and politically motivated narratives have no place in those chambers and to see Council President Gerry Visconti ask police to clear the room was unsettling. The debate over a lab space is an important one—but it should be done professionally and with respect. Our city cannot rely on the residents to pay full freight for the services we need, which is why a commercial tax base is critical. I applaud the administration and the council for moving conversations like this forward. We need to remain competitive as an urban community and we need investments such as this to do so. A life sciences development in our city would be a great addition. It would attract world class companies, world class talent and world class commercial dollars. Let’s act like adults and let Revere’s leadership conduct business on our behalf without the need for a police presence. Let’s have some respect for ourselves and respect for our community. Enough is enough.”
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biolab#Mit#Hym#Cal Berkeley#Umass Boston#The City Council#Indi
MassLive.com

Springfield fire, Brockton police departments released from ‘70s-era diverse hiring consent decree; court to discuss others in July

The Springfield Fire Department and Brockton Police Departments have been released from a nearly half-a-century-old consent decree that prioritizes the hiring of Black and Hispanic candidates in Massachusetts police and fire departments. U.S. District Court Judge Patti. B. Saris released the two departments from the state-mandated decree on Wednesday afternoon,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
abingtonnews.org

Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
Daily Voice

These Massachusetts Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Massachusetts are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Laboratories
whdh.com

New MBTA fare changes take effect July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1. A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lake Cochituate in Natick Closed Thursday

NATICK – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will extend the closure of Cochituate State Park in the Town of Natick until Thursday, June 30, 2022, to accommodate invasive aquatic species control work. Alternative local state parks include Callahan State Park in the City of Framingham and...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

This Summer Looks ‘More Challenging' Than Last, Boston COVID Experts Say

Amid a rising tide of omicron subvariants and community immunity, Boston doctors say this summer will look a lot different than last. A lot has changed in a year. In June 2021, the delta variant was rapidly emerging as the dominant strain. Now, the omicron variant has taken over, with two new highly-contagious omicron subvariants on track to supersede it.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Police Officer Dana Lamb provided information on lottery tax fraud and money laundering conspiracy, reducing his sentence, officials say

After Boston Police Officer Dana Lamb pleaded guilty to a tax charge related to his Massachusetts State Lottery winnings, he was able to help officials with a “larger tax fraud and money laundering conspiracy prosecution,” court documents said. The information he provided, according to the court documents, decreased...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Rise of the Moors standoff: Where the cases stand now

BOSTON - It has been just about a year since an armed militia group called the Rise of the Moors held an hours long standoff with police on Route 95 in Wakefield. Prosecutors charged nearly a dozen men with weapons violations. The I-Team dug into the case to find out where the men are now and where the court cases stand.Leaders of the group streamed the standoff live on YouTube. The heavily armed men wearing tactical gear and body armor took over the highway. The Rise of the Moors said they were travelling from Rhode Island and stopped on the...
WAKEFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy