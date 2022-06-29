ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, TX

Water Treatment Company demonstrates process in Charlotte

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, SIIP-MX completed real time demonstrations at the Eagle Ford Wastewater Recycling and Treatment Plant in Charlotte. The Mexican based company processes any type of raw water and purifies it through a series of steps to become drinkable. Once the raw water is taken, it goes through three...

