Jourdanton, TX

Sralik named to TGCA all-state softball team

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs just one of 50 players in the state of Texas, Jourdanton’s Hailey Sralik was named to the 3A Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State team. She was just one of the few freshmen among all classifications to be selected. “I’m so blessed with the ability God’s given...

Pleasanton Express

Local softball tournament raises $11,165 for Uvalde

Brush Country Softball hosted a tournament in Pleasanton this past weekend as a fundraiser in support of the families affected by last month’s school shooting in Uvalde. All proceeds from team entries (excluding the team from Uvalde who were entered in for free), ticket sales, shirt sales and concession stand sales went to the families in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
State
Texas State
Jourdanton, TX
Sports
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jourdanton, TX
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' medical marijuana suppliers extends the pickup hours for San Antonio patients

One of the three suppliers under Texas' medical cannabis program has extended pickup hours for San Antonio patients obtaining its wares. Officials with Austin-based Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation this week said the company is extending prescription pickups at its Alamo City spot every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Previously, the hours were Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
830times.com

COMMUNITY — Two Del Rioans to compete in Miss Texas USA Pageant

Two Del Rio teens will travel to Houston this week to compete in the annual Miss Texas USA and Miss Texas Teen USA pageants. The Miss Texas USA competition will be Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. The Miss Texas Teen USA competition will be Saturday at 3 p.m., with the final show at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Del Rioans can watch the live stream of the events on www.pageantvision.com.
DEL RIO, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
universitystar.com

This Weekend on the Town: Fourth of July

If you're booming like a firework to get out of the house this weekend, there's an event in every part of our community for you. This Weekend on the Town is here for you with shopping, food, a drag show, movies and fireworks. Whether you're celebrating, reflecting or simply relaxing this weekend, remember to take time for yourself and enjoy a few days off. Be safe and enjoy!
SAN MARCOS, TX
#Tgca
seguintoday.com

KWED Freedom Fiesta set for Saturday in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) – The weekend that Seguin Radio KWED has been preparing for has officially arrived. Saturday marks the annual Freedom Fiesta celebration in downtown Seguin. Be sure to grab your chairs and enjoy a night of food, family, and live entertainment from 6 to 11 p.m. in Central Park. Taking the stage will be the 11-piece variety band from Austin, Jumpstart. Close to 15 food vendors, 10 of them food trucks will also be on hand offering a variety of tasty treats.
SEGUIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip Idea? San Antonio, Texas’ Amazing Skywalk is a Great Option

If you're looking for a cool road trip destination, San Antonio, Texas always has much to offer. Have you visited the new Skywalk that was completed last year?. Many of us are jonesin' to get out of town, for obvious reasons. But perhaps we're not in a position to do something overly expensive or dramatic right now. Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful places to which we can travel right here in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Boot Barn coming to Seguin

(Seguin) — Another box store retailer is moving to Seguin. Boot Barn will soon find its new home at Seguin Crossroads. The announcement was made Monday by the Seguin Economic Development Corporation. SEDC Executive Director Josh Schneuker says Boot Barn will be occupying 15,000 square feet adjacent to Pet...
SEGUIN, TX
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pleasanton Express

Abortion officially illegal in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade effectively ends all legal abortions in Texas within the next 30 days, many news media outlets reported. “Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman’s Health, with clinics across Texas, stopped performing abortions following Friday’s decision, due to uncertainty about how the ruling will affect the state’s trigger law and a long-standing ban on abortion that predates Roe v. Wade, officials with those organizations said,” according to the Austin American- Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

City of Pleasanton hosts 4th of July event at the park

Join the City of Pleasanton for the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration at the Pleasanton River Park. The event will kick off at 3 p.m. and features an array of events for the family to come out and have fun. Come show off your ride for the open car...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet council hires Martinez Santos Law Firm PLLC

Melissa Popham, Interim City Administrator for the city of Poteet, gave updates on projects on which she is working. First on the list was the pothole project, searching out and filling those problem areas. They have hired a new billing clerk and the drive-thru window opened again at 8 a.m. on June 21. Popham is in discussions with Carolyn Vasquez, President of the Municipal Park Foundation, about how to move forward with improvements. In looking forward to the upcoming budget, Popham has been meeting with the representative of GoVirtual to set up access to the city software, general ledges, bank statements and other finance information. Also assisting, other than city personnel, is Phil Vaughn from Vaughn and Associates.
POTEET, TX

