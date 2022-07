OAKLAND -- With large crowds anticipated at Lake Merritt over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the City of Oakland has announced temporary safety measures at many public gathering places. Along with Lake Merritt, the measures will be in effect at Grizzly Peak, a common gathering place for fireworks watching. On Sunday, July 3, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Monday, July 4, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., the following road restrictions will be in effect: Lakeshore Avenue Closed between MacArthur Boulevard and East 18th Street. Lakeshore Ave. exit from 580 West will be closed. The Grand Ave. exit...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO