Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton 7-on-7 battles heat, tough opponents at state tournament last week

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton traveled to College Station last Thursday to take part in their fifth straight 7-on-7 state tournament. It was a hot afternoon, with temperatures in the triple digits and tents and umbrellas as far as the eye could see. Hydration was key for every team in attendance and trying to keep...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Sports
Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
seguintoday.com

Boot Barn coming to Seguin

(Seguin) — Another box store retailer is moving to Seguin. Boot Barn will soon find its new home at Seguin Crossroads. The announcement was made Monday by the Seguin Economic Development Corporation. SEDC Executive Director Josh Schneuker says Boot Barn will be occupying 15,000 square feet adjacent to Pet...
SEGUIN, TX
cw39.com

Two kangaroos fisticuffs at San Antonio Zoo caught on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas, on June 14. This footage, filmed by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: “Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Mopar Car Show at Tower of the Americas

Down at the base of the tower, you’ll find many cars. From Chargers to Magnums, you can catch some of the oldest and largest collections of cars in the city. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
