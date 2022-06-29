Greensboro fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know to celebrate July 4th in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If want to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, you’re in the right place!

Fun Fourth in downtown Greensboro

Greensboro’s annual Fun Fourth celebration is back!

The city reported that the Fun Fourth Freedom Run will begin bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on July 4. There will be a 5K race and 10K race. Registration costs $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, but the city says there will be a price increase on July 1.

Freedom Fest is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. The event will include roller skating (dubbed the “Red, White and Roll”), four music stages, a balloon maze, a “Liberty and Dunking for All” dunk tank and the Funtastic Lane filled with interactive games. You can also check out street performers and meet some of your favorite superheroes and Disney characters.

The pièce de résistance, however, comes later after the Grasshoppers game.

Fireworks at First National Bank Field

Fireworks will begin after the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field.

If you attend the game, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., you’ll have front row seats to the action. Tickets are available online or at the box office .

Fireworks Extravaganza in Guilford County

You can also catch fireworks the day before at Guilford County’s 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza.

The Guilford County 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza will take place on July 3 at Northeast Park, located at 3441 Northeast Park Drive in Gibsonvlle. Gates open at 4 p.m., but the county says guests should make sure to arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m.

There will be a live performance by the band Chairmen of the Board at 6 p.m. There will also be food trucks, mini-golf and carnival rides.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the park is $10 per car or $1 per walk-up, and this is a cash-only event with exact change strongly encouraged.

“We want everyone to come together and enjoy the park while celebrating the birthday of our nation,” said Northeast Park Supervisor Tim Brown. “Last year we welcomed thousands of people from around the state to enjoy our celebration – and we look forward to another successful evening.”

Which fireworks are legal for me to use?

In North Carolina, you should have no problem using wire sparklers, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers, string poppers and snappers/drop pops, according to North Carolina General Statute .

You can also use the kind of fireworks that “emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning” so long as they do not detonate, explode, spin, propel themselves through the air, contain more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube or contain more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used.

Here’s the exact language used in the general statute:

Explosive caps designed to be fired in toy pistols, provided that the explosive mixture of the explosive caps shall not exceed twenty-five hundredths (.25) of a gram for each cap.

Snake and glow worms composed of pressed pellets of a pyrotechnic mixture that produce a large, snake-like ash when burning.

Smoke devices consisting of a tube or sphere containing a pyrotechnic mixture that produces white or colored smoke.

Trick noisemakers which produce a small report designed to surprise the user and which include: A party popper, which is a small plastic or paper item containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture. A string protruding from the device is pulled to ignite the device, expelling paper streamers and producing a small report. A string popper, which is a small tube containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture with string protruding from both ends. The strings are pulled to ignite the friction-sensitive mixture, producing a small report. A snapper or drop pop, which is a small, paper-wrapped item containing no more than 16 milligrams of explosive mixture coated on small bits of sand. When dropped, the device produces a small report.

Wire sparklers consisting of wire or stick coated with nonexplosive pyrotechnic mixture that produces a shower of sparks upon ignition. These items must not exceed 100 grams of mixture per item.

Other sparkling devices which emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning, do not detonate or explode, do not spin, are hand-held or ground-based, cannot propel themselves through the air, and contain not more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube, or not more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used. (1947, c. 210, s. 5; 1955, c. 674, s. 1; 1993, c. 437.)

