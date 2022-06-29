ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Hallelujah, it’s raining

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA s I’m writing this column late on a Tuesday afternoon in my office, I am hearing the sweet, rumbling sounds of thunder roll in the dark sky above me. The last time we had a good rain in Atascosa County, that I can find record of through my Rebecca Raves...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

Local softball tournament raises $11,165 for Uvalde

Brush Country Softball hosted a tournament in Pleasanton this past weekend as a fundraiser in support of the families affected by last month’s school shooting in Uvalde. All proceeds from team entries (excluding the team from Uvalde who were entered in for free), ticket sales, shirt sales and concession stand sales went to the families in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Spring, TX
Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express

Local heroes

Our friend, the legendary Sue Calberg, dropped by the Pleasanton Express for a visit. Sue Calberg recently was honored as a news journalist for 20 years at KENS. Since 1980, Sue, a San Antonio native, has been seeking out the overlooked and unusual in south Texas and sharing these important stories in a homespun – and hardhitting when it’s called for – way.
PLEASANTON, TX
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' medical marijuana suppliers extends the pickup hours for San Antonio patients

One of the three suppliers under Texas' medical cannabis program has extended pickup hours for San Antonio patients obtaining its wares. Officials with Austin-based Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation this week said the company is extending prescription pickups at its Alamo City spot every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Previously, the hours were Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII TV3

13 migrants found inside new 18-wheeler in San Antonio, conditions unknown

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
devinenews.com

Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
DEVINE, TX

