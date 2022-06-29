ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Local Little Leaguers complete district tourneys

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their hot start, the Pleasanton Major Little League softball team continues to roll through their opponents. They have won three straight after defeating Natalia and Uvalde by scores of 15-2 and 16-9, respectively....

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

Local softball tournament raises $11,165 for Uvalde

Brush Country Softball hosted a tournament in Pleasanton this past weekend as a fundraiser in support of the families affected by last month’s school shooting in Uvalde. All proceeds from team entries (excluding the team from Uvalde who were entered in for free), ticket sales, shirt sales and concession stand sales went to the families in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin man wins gold medal at Senior Games

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) — A Seguin man is using his golden years to go for the gold. Vernon Roberts recently earned a gold medal at the National Senior Games, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Roberts participated in the Barebow Compound Archery category. His scores placed him atop the medal...
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Popham brings positivity, pride, purpose to Poteet

Melissa Popham, the new interim city administrator for Poteet, spoke passionately about her new role in a town and community where she has deep roots and big love. During her first week, she took action to meet with the mayor, council and city staff. Popham said she had a great first week, “You are going to see things happen here like you have never seen before and I am excited to be a part of it.”
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
Pleasanton Express

JERE WAYNE KELLY

Jere Wayne Kelly, 81, of Pleasanton, left this world for a better one on June 26, 2022, leaving this world better than he found it. Jere was born July 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. Jere graduated Pleasanton High School class of 1958. Being the first in his immediate family to attend college, one teacher told Jere he was not college material, but his determined spirit had him attend Texas A&M College. A member of the Corp and the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, Jere graduated in 1962 with a degree in accounting and a commission in the United States Army. He served honorably four years in Fort Benning, GA, Vicenza, Italy, Fort Bragg, NC, and three years in the Army reserve. Jere ended his time of military service as captain. He was offered a promotion but chose to pursue a career allowing him to devote his attention to being a husband and father to his wife and two young sons.
PLEASANTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip Idea? San Antonio, Texas’ Amazing Skywalk is a Great Option

If you're looking for a cool road trip destination, San Antonio, Texas always has much to offer. Have you visited the new Skywalk that was completed last year?. Many of us are jonesin' to get out of town, for obvious reasons. But perhaps we're not in a position to do something overly expensive or dramatic right now. Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful places to which we can travel right here in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

City of Pleasanton hosts 4th of July event at the park

Join the City of Pleasanton for the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration at the Pleasanton River Park. The event will kick off at 3 p.m. and features an array of events for the family to come out and have fun. Come show off your ride for the open car...
PLEASANTON, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville teens start babysitting service

With high school now behind them, two Beeville residents are looking to the future and working to secure their continued education. Asia Molina and Kinlee Ramon have just started a babysitting service to help save up for college. Molina will be attending Texas State University and will be studying psychology...
BEEVILLE, TX
seguintoday.com

KWED Freedom Fiesta set for Saturday in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) – The weekend that Seguin Radio KWED has been preparing for has officially arrived. Saturday marks the annual Freedom Fiesta celebration in downtown Seguin. Be sure to grab your chairs and enjoy a night of food, family, and live entertainment from 6 to 11 p.m. in Central Park. Taking the stage will be the 11-piece variety band from Austin, Jumpstart. Close to 15 food vendors, 10 of them food trucks will also be on hand offering a variety of tasty treats.
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local heroes

Our friend, the legendary Sue Calberg, dropped by the Pleasanton Express for a visit. Sue Calberg recently was honored as a news journalist for 20 years at KENS. Since 1980, Sue, a San Antonio native, has been seeking out the overlooked and unusual in south Texas and sharing these important stories in a homespun – and hardhitting when it’s called for – way.
PLEASANTON, TX
San Antonio Current

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

It’s no secret that San Antonians like to start their day with a breakfast taco — or three. Whether loaded with fluffy eggs or slow-cooked barbacoa, these vessels of deliciousness fuel our days — and nights, let’s be real. Plus, they get an eye-opening kick from from homemade salsa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]

