ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TN

Blue Alert suspect located following officer-involved shooting in Houston County

By Alicia Patton
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB7un_0gPVl7ZU00

ERIN, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A suspect accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Houston County was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies surrounded and contained 32-year-old BJ Brown in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 after he was sighted early Tuesday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJE17_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: City of Erin, TN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THo6C_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: Houston County’s Sheriff’s Office

Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15d6kn_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: WKRN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6hFe_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: WKRN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8lNg_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: WKRN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvdbJ_0gPVl7ZU00
    Source: WKRN
What is a Blue Alert?

The shooting happened late Monday night on Highway 49 near Substation Loop. According to Houston Couty Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the officer conducted a traffic stop when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.

Officials located the suspect’s truck and described him to be a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Erin officer shooting suspect also accused in New Orleans murder; Search continues

Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Tennessee Man Arrested on Felony Weapon Charges on I-90 in Ripley

A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed a handgun at a truck driver while traveling east, pulled in front of the truck, and slammed on the brakes before changing lanes and speeding away. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Yount II of Charlotte, Tennessee. A search of his vehicle produced a Taurus model G3C 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver's grabbable area. The gun also contained a 12-round capacity magazine, which was loaded with 10 live rounds. Troopers add that two additional 12-round magazines loaded with 11 rounds each were also discovered in Yount's vehicle. Yount was charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded handgun), three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition feeding device), and a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree menacing. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for today.
RIPLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Houston County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, TN
fox29.com

Tennessee man on the run after shooting police officer: ‘Armed and extremely dangerous’

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee for an armed suspect who reportedly shot and wounded a police officer during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. Officers blanketed the area of Gibson Drive in Madison, a suburb in northeast Nashville, in search of the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Edwards has yet to be caught as of Tuesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after crashing car full of children into a ditch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police took a woman into custody on Thursday afternoon after she wrecked her car into a ditch, causing one of the children inside to be thrown from the vehicle. According to her arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Unique Holt was driving a car on Ewing Drive in...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cap#Wkrn#Tn Source#Sheriff S Office Brown#Houston Couty Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
mainstreetclarksville.com

Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation acknowledges Blue Alert issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued several Blue Alerts to help find the suspects involved in both the Hendersonville PD officer shooting and Erin PD officer shooting. Officials were able to find the suspects involved, however, some Tennesseans expressed their frustration after receiving...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville teen drowns in the Red River

On Friday afternoon, June 24, what started out as an afternoon swim in the Red River with friends ended in tragedy for a Clarksville teenager. Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend, 19, went missing while swimming near Billy Dunlop Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Rios. After diving underwater, Townsend’s friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Erin Officer Wounded In Shooting, Suspect At Large

Erin, Tenn.–An Erin Police Officer was injured in a shooting last night and the suspect is still at large. The officer was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Erin.
ERIN, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy