Blue Alert suspect located following officer-involved shooting in Houston County
ERIN, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A suspect accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Houston County was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
Multiple agencies surrounded and contained 32-year-old BJ Brown in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 after he was sighted early Tuesday morning.
Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .
The shooting happened late Monday night on Highway 49 near Substation Loop. According to Houston Couty Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the officer conducted a traffic stop when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.
Officials located the suspect’s truck and described him to be a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.Erin officer shooting suspect also accused in New Orleans murder; Search continues
Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.
