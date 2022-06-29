This is Damien: Toledo's heavy metal heavyweights still rocking after all these years

One in a series.

While Damien rehearsed recently inside the band’s practice space, a former store in Swanton, all hell was breaking loose outside. There was a forecast of possible hail and a high winds warning — the kind of storm that brings fallen limbs and branches into the road.

In other words, it was the perfect night to be rehearsing. Atmosphere is everything in heavy metal.

Everyone stood at their own designated spot on the makeshift stage on that hot, stuffy Monday. To the far left, there was bassist Kevin Kekes, a rugged, tanned fellow who like all bass players is secretly the coolest cat in the band. In the center, behind a rip-roaring, well-loved drum kit sat the man who provided the beat, Johnny Cappelletty, a dyed-in-the-Toledo-wool rock star who hangs out with Machine Gun Kelly on weekends; his son Johnny “Rook” Cappelletty Jr. is Kelly’s drummer on his current tour.

Out in front, right where he belonged, was lead singer Troy Moore, who unlike a lot of heavy metal singers, can actually sing. He can growl unclean vocals all night long, but Moore is at his best when he’s crooning, hitting glass-shattering high notes that could rival King Diamond. Last but hardly least was Chuck Stohl, the guitarist whose raw, aggressive guitar thrashings took Damien from the scrubby nightclubs of Toledo to the cable television waves of MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball in ‘87 and ‘88, with its well-received music videos to the songs “Every Dog Has Its Day” and “Break Out.”

But Damien is uninterested in being a nostalgia act. Far from it. The band is writing and recording new music that sounds like vintage Damien — solid power metal with a decidedly gritty and grimy Rust Belt edge. If there is indeed a Toledo rock “sound,” it’s owed to Damien, the band that almost achieved mainstream success when heavy metal ruled the airwaves in the late ‘80s.

“Damien were a sonic assault,” said Jon Stainbrook, who fronted a local punk band, the Stain, in the ‘80s and ‘90s. “When people saw them they resonated with fans. But something that powerful is like nitroglycerin or TNT.”

A Damien show in Toledo was always a sold-out, chaotic affair, he recalled.

“They partied with the fans, and they lived that fast-paced rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle,” Stainbrook said. “Their shows were always sold out. If you couldn’t get a ticket to the show, you were just stuck outside. They were the best band around. No one rocked off the scales like the almighty Damien.”

Damien formed in the early ‘80s, taking its name from the devilish child in The Omen . Cappelletty, whose aunt was Toledo rock legend Ruby Starr, best known for her solo career and singing with Black Oak Arkansas in the early ‘70s, was a teenager of about 14 or 15 when he was practicing one day with his garage band. Then Stohl showed up out of nowhere.

“We see this guy coming in with long hair. We were freaking out. We’re in the middle of a song. Chuck just walks in, he’s in a leather jacket, and I’m like, ‘Anybody know this dude?’” Cappelletty said.

Stohl invited Cappelletty to go for a ride with him to downtown Toledo to his practice space. “He had all these Marshall amps and [expletive] set up and I was like, wow, these dudes are serious, man. Then him and [former Damien member] Fritz [Adamshick] started playing together and they played a little something and they were like a machine. You could tell these guys were like working hard at it.”

According to Cappelletty, Stohl is the “grandaddy” of the band.

“Chuck is the oldest one of us, but he’s always been at it the longest. He had a vision for what he wanted Damien to be.”

“I wanted to be decent,” Stohl said. “And I like rock music. I like a lot of music, but rock? There’s nothing like rock.”

As Poison frontman Bret Michaels once sang, you’ve gotta cry tough, out on the street, to make your dreams happen. And Damien indeed had it tough since those early days, especially after classic heavy metal got wiped away from the public consciousness with the ascent of grunge in the early ‘90s. Suddenly most heavy metal bands all looked like poseurs in the face of the grittiness of Seattle post-punk.

Damien suffered just like all its heavy metal brothers and sisters suffered. It had released its two most famous albums Every Dog Has Its Day and Stop This War on Select Records, a gritty label from New Jersey mostly known for putting out the Jerky Boys comedy act in the ‘90s. But according to Cappelletty, Select had a problem: It couldn’t figure out how to market a heavy metal act from Toledo, Ohio.

“We were on a dance-rap record label,” said Cappelletty. “They didn’t know how to market us and we were young, and wild and crazy and didn’t know what we were doing. We still don’t. The music business has changed so much since we started. Nowadays marketing and everything for bands is completely different.”

So Damien never got the big break afforded other power metal bands of the late ‘80s, like Motley Crue. But they also never gave up. There have been a few lineup changes over the years, but the band doesn’t waste time looking back.

That’s because in Toledo — a heavy metal city if there ever was one — Damien is hometown rock heroes. They never stopped rocking even after heavy metal lost its popularity in the 1990s and 2000s.

Today all the members of Damien work in the construction and building trades, except for Stohl, who has taught guitar lessons full time for more than 30 years (although he once worked as a night watchman at a cemetery). The band gets together twice a week to rehearse, just like it has for years. They’re writing a new album, which they aim to have released next year.

As classic 1980s heavy metal is experiencing a popular resurgence, Damien is still in demand throughout the world. The band is currently signed to Lost Realm Records, which is based in Portugal, where the band has an exceptionally loyal following.

“I first heard of Damien as a recommendation from a close friend, this in a time when we were obsessed with ‘80s heavy metal bands from the United States,” Lost Realm Records president Andre Santos wrote in an email. “Ohio proved to be a box full of surprises, with countless excellent bands in the ‘80s. Naturally, we would have to go through Toledo and Damien. Even today, the video for the song ‘Break Out’ is in my top favorites. I often say that I could live inside that video!”

Lost Realm Records has reissued the Damien catalog on CD and vinyl. It’s available locally at Your Media Exchange, 1738 W. Laskey Rd.

“We always get people asking about Damien records. It’s been a good seller for us,” said Broc Curry, owner of Your Media Exchange. “They had a huge impact upon the Toledo music scene and beyond Toledo. They’ve always had a buzz on the underground metal scene.”

Santos concurs.

“I consider Damien to be a truly special band. Although they play traditional heavy metal (inspired by classic bands like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, etc.), they manage to have a unique approach to music, which ranges from the theme of the lyrics, the way they play and the whole attitude as a band,” he wrote. “They sound like a big band, without having a ‘rock star’ attitude. For me, Damien is a perfect example of rock music for the blue-collar man.”