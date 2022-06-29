Los Angeles Resident Kamakil Brown Advances in The World’s Largest Speech Contest
Harriet Kamakil Brown will represent District 52 in the Toastmasters International Speech Contest region quarterfinals. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Toastmaster Harriet Kamakil Brown, of Los Angeles, California, rose among more than 70 local contestants to win the district-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest, Toastmasters...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0