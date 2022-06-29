ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Man arrested in deadly Colleton County nightclub shooting, deputies say

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a deadly Colleton County nightclub shooting .

Shaun Kelly, 38, was arrested this week for his role in a shooting at the Hang Time Nightclub that left two people dead earlier this month.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the nightclub, located off Rivers Street, on June 19 around 2:40 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

At the scene, deputies located and began assisting two male victims who were suffering from critical gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Colleton Medical Center where they later died.

“A short time later, two additional gunshot victims arrived at the Colleton Medical Center by personal vehicle and were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Colleton County deputies.

Juvenile injured in Colleton County drive-by shooting

Kelly is charged with two counts of murder and is being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

WOLVERINES
2d ago

Shocked simply shocked ,Not Shaunhe a good boy and he believes in BLM and unity so it couldn't have been him..

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

