Revere, MA

Revere Boxing Program Receives $5,000 Donation

By Journal Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Revere Boxing program which is a boxing program for Revere’s high school boys and girls as well as middle schoolers from grades 6-8 recently received a $5,000...

Fourth of July Memories

This weekend brings the Fourth of July, the celebration of the birth of our nation and an opportunity for all of us to partake in summertime fun with friends and family. The Fourth of July brings back fond recollections from our youth, when we celebrated the Fourth with cookouts at our grandmother’s house at Yirrell Beach on Pt. Shirley in Winthrop.
WINTHROP, MA
Huard deaths devastate family, community

CUMBERLAND – The shooting death of a couple in a neighborhood near the Arnold Mills Reservoir last week shattered a family and left neighbors and friends devastated. No words could adequately convey the pain that will be felt for many years to come, said those closest to Courtney and Eric Huard, of 28 Birchwood Drive off Nate Whipple Highway.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Letters to the Editor

My wife and I bought a house in Revere in 2003. Since then, we’ve raised our two daughters, have been very involved in our community and have become very proud Revere residents. We love this community and everything that it stands for—its diversity, culture, economic growth, and good will of the people that live here. However, this week, during a City Council meeting, I was embarrassed by the actions taken by some residents who have been extremely unprofessionally, unruly, and downright disrespectful in those chambers—specifically focused on the lab space debate in front of the council. Angry, contentious, and politically motivated narratives have no place in those chambers and to see Council President Gerry Visconti ask police to clear the room was unsettling. The debate over a lab space is an important one—but it should be done professionally and with respect. Our city cannot rely on the residents to pay full freight for the services we need, which is why a commercial tax base is critical. I applaud the administration and the council for moving conversations like this forward. We need to remain competitive as an urban community and we need investments such as this to do so. A life sciences development in our city would be a great addition. It would attract world class companies, world class talent and world class commercial dollars. Let’s act like adults and let Revere’s leadership conduct business on our behalf without the need for a police presence. Let’s have some respect for ourselves and respect for our community. Enough is enough.”
REVERE, MA
Tewksbury Hires New Assistant Superintendent

At its special meeting today, the Tewksbury School Committee announced that Lori McDermott will join the district as assistant superintendent. McDermott will leave her current job as principal of Westford’s Abbot Elementary School, a position she’s held since 2018. Abbot Elementary is for grades 3-5 and serves approximately...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Obituaries 06-29-2022

Funeral Services were held privately for Fred A. Guazzerotti who passed away on June 21, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old. Born in East Boston, the son of Ferdinando and Mary (Bernardinelli) Guazzerotti, he was raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School. He entered the U.S. Navy, served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1960.
REVERE, MA
Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
Revere’s Record Breaker: Dr. Joseph DeMarco Is About To Be Crowned the Undisputed World Champion of Pushups

Dr. Joseph DeMarco is awaiting official certification from Guinness World Records that he in fact is the most prolific pushup person in his age category in the world. On May 25, DeMarco shattered the eight-hour and twelve-hour world records for most pushups. He shattered the latter record by 900 pushups, completing his fantastic feat of conditioning with 21,008 pushups. Earlier in that session, he had surpassed the record for eight hours with more than 15,261 pushups.
REVERE, MA
Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

A sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption. PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday. The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near...
BOSTON, MA
Local Business Owner Restoring Classic Red Sox Car

Red Sox Nation truly stretches across the country, but at long last a custom-designed 1957 Metropolitan Nash “Red Sox car” has finally made it to New England, courtesy of Richard Berberian, owner of Elyse Jewelers in Reading. Now, he plans to restore the car and use it to raise money for local causes.
READING, MA
Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA
20 Ways to Have Family Fun on the North Shore This Summer

School’s out. What now? There’s plenty to be said for riding bikes in the neighborhood, playing catch in the backyard, and, of course, hitting the beach. But sometimes, you need a plan for amping up the fun. So we’ve rounded up 20 ideas for making sure you and your kids have your best summer yet.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
BOSTON, MA
This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.

