Arsenal make third £34m transfer offer for Lisandro Martinez as Mikel Arteta steps up hunt for Ajax defender

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago
ARSENAL have made a third offer to Ajax for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

The North London club have improved the financial terms of their second bid of £34million for the centre-back.

Arsenal have made a third transfer bid for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez Credit: Getty

The Gunners have already had a first bid of £26m rejected.

However, the adding of extra add-ons is unlikely to tempt Ajax as they try to spark a bidding war with Manchester United also keen.

The Dutch champions are under no pressure to sell having made profit on Ryan Gravenberch and possibly Sebastien Haller in the coming weeks.

And they believe they are in a strong position and expect to get nearer their £43m asking price.

Martinez, 24, is just 5ft 9ins tall and can also play at left-back.

And the Argentina international, who arrived in Amsterdam in 2019 from Defensa y Justicia, has indicated that he would be happy to move to Arsenal.

Boss Mikel Arteta is on course to clear £100m in transfer fees having already shelled out £40m on Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Arsenal are also closing in on £45m Gabriel Jesus, with the Manchester City star arriving for his medical on Tuesday.

They are also looking to sign Raphinha from Leeds.

Representatives from both clubs will reportedly meet this week to discuss the possibility of a deal.

Now Martinez could also be joining him at the Emirates if Arteta gets his way.

