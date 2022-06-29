ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden sends more ships, fighter jets and troops to Europe

By Paul McLeary
 3 days ago

MADRID — The U.S. will send more destroyers, air defense systems and redeploy troops further east in the coming months, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday at NATO’s annual summit in Madrid.

“I said Putin's looking for the Finlandization of Europe,” Biden said. “He's going to get the NATOization of Europe. And that is exactly what he didn't want, but exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe. And I think it's necessary.”

The moves will add significant firepower to the continent and signal a deepened American commitment to NATO’s eastern front countries, which are worried Russia could continue its march westward if they’re successful in Ukraine.

“My position is that once Russia gets the whole Ukraine, they will proceed farther. Moldova, Baltic countries, Poland, Slovakia, Romania,” Jaroslav Nad, Slovakia’s defense minister, told POLITICO on the sidelines of the conference. “We have to stop them.”

Slovakia sent its Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine this spring, and has been backstopped by Patriot batteries from Germany, the Netherlands and the U.S. Nad said he’s prepared to send T-72 tanks as well, if they can be replaced by the West.

While Biden’s new moves don’t include Slovakia, an American brigade combat team will head to Romania as the first of what will be a new rotational American presence in the country, a capability that Bucharest has long asked for. The U.S. Army will also further entrench itself in Poland, setting up a permanent V Corps headquarters, an Army garrison headquarters and a field support battalion there.

The U.S. had already deployed an armored brigade and aviation brigade to Poland in 2017, and the new commands will help with logistics and the planning of exercises across the east.

The Pentagon said it will also “enhance its rotational deployments — which include armored, aviation, air defense, and special operations forces” to the Baltic region, stage new air defense units in both Germany and Italy, and send two new F-35 squadrons to the U.K.

News of the new Baltic deployments would clearly be welcomed in Estonia , Latvia and Lithuania, all of whom have donated tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons and supplies to Ukraine from their already limited stocks. American defense officials wouldn’t provide more details on what the new American contributions might entail, and a top Estonian official said talks are still happening to iron out the particulars.

“There are consultations ongoing but I cannot say exact numbers of troops they are planning to rotate to the Baltic countries,” Tuuli Duneton, Estonia’s defense policy chief, said on the sidelines of the summit. “It’s not only the troops, but also key capabilities that we are missing” that are likely heading for the region, including “air defense capabilities and long range fires … so those are more than welcome in Estonia, because we do not possess those capabilities today.”

Latvia’s Defense Minister Artis Pabriks confirmed that talks are underway about what the ramped-up U.S. support for the Baltics will mean, but he pointed to the establishment of the Army’s V Corps headquarters in Poland as being a big deal as they’ll be able to coordinate exercises and the forward stationing of more weapons and heavy equipment in the Baltics.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. has deployed 20,000 additional forces to Europe, bringing the total to over 100,000.

Probably the biggest and most visible part of the new deployments will be two more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that will be homeported in Rota, Spain, making a total of six U.S. warships capable of performing air defense missions and launching cruise missiles well inland. The destroyers will help patrol the Mediterranean where Russian cruisers and submarines have been more active over the last year, and provide missile defense for southern European allies.

In the weeks before the invasion, the U.S. sent four destroyers to Europe, marking the largest naval presence in Europe since 2018. Those ships eventually went home to the U.S.

After Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, the Navy began pushing its Rota-based destroyers into the Black Sea, a practice that ended once Russia again invaded Ukraine in February. But with Turkey closing the entrance to the Black Sea to military shipping once the war started, the deployments ended.

The invasion also led Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to extend the Mediterranean deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group through the summer.

Bubbalicious
3d ago

Needs to send to our border, Insane... billions spent to protect Ukraine’s borders but nothing for our own.... while illegal immigrants get broiled alive

Reply(27)
144
Let's Go Brandon
3d ago

Biden is being controlled by global elites. He is also controlled by the radical left in his party just as Trump said he was. Rigged elections always have dire consequences

Reply(6)
95
Lee Morgan
2d ago

Someone needs to tell Biden that taxpayer money isnnot his private bank account. Don't see him helping American families that lost everything in wildfires or tornadoes. Not lifting children out or poverty or solving their food insecurity. Where is the help for veterans, first responders and seniors? Earth calling Joey. You are not the President of Ukraine. Zelensky, Boris and Truss are not your love children.

Reply(5)
67
Washington, DC
