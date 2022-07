LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jewell Jones was given a 30-day jail sentence in Livingston County court after he violated his probation when he consumed alcohol. The Inskter lawmaker will get credit for time served at the SHAR house he checked himself into following a positive test for alcohol he reportedly consumed on June 1. After the completion of the 29-day program, he'll need to check himself into jail to serve the remainder of his sentence - approximately one day.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO