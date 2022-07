ORONOGO, Mo. – The Oronogo, Missouri Police Department issues a warning for Facebook Marketplace ads. They say they received reports of homes being listed for rent on the marketplace asking for a deposit. Authorities say the ads they looked at were fraudulent and have been reported to Facebook. They also found more fraudulent ads for cars. Police warn before sending any money to any person online, you should verify the identity of the person posting the ad.

