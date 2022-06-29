2 New Hampshire gas stations to offer fuel at heavily discounted price

US Energy Secretary: price for gas should go down this fall

SALEM, N.H. — A pair of gas stations in New Hampshire will be offering fuel at a heavily discounted price this week.

Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire is partnering with the Mobil at 4-6 Mall Road in Salem and the Mobil at 456 Union Street in Littleton to offer motorists regular unleaded gasoline at a lowered price of $2.38 a gallon.

The event in Salem is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Littleton event will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The gasoline discount will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

These events are part of Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour, a nationwide tour highlighting the federal policies that contribute to inflation.

