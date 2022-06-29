ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

2 New Hampshire gas stations to offer fuel at heavily discounted price

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMPoA_0gPVh2Ih00
US Energy Secretary: price for gas should go down this fall

SALEM, N.H. — A pair of gas stations in New Hampshire will be offering fuel at a heavily discounted price this week.

Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire is partnering with the Mobil at 4-6 Mall Road in Salem and the Mobil at 456 Union Street in Littleton to offer motorists regular unleaded gasoline at a lowered price of $2.38 a gallon.

The event in Salem is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Littleton event will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The gasoline discount will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

These events are part of Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour, a nationwide tour highlighting the federal policies that contribute to inflation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Bribem and Whorris
3d ago

Too far to go to get any savings. Wish they'd come north. But like the democrats that run our state, we never see them this far north unless it's time to reelect them.

Reply(6)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Gas prices: E-ZPass helps Massachusetts residents get discount at 27 gas stations during Fourth of July through Labor Day

E-ZPass isn’t just for paying tolls. It’s also helping Massachusetts residents save money while gas prices are high this summer. Alltown and PayByCar are teaming up to offer a 30-cent-per-gallon discount at 27 of Alltown’s participating gas stations beginning July 3 through Labor Day. To get the discount drivers need to sign up for and use the PayByCar program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Spongy moth caterpillars defoliate tens of thousands of acres in New Hampshire

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — If you've noticed bare trees across New Hampshire, you're not alone. The spongy moth caterpillar is back, and it's defoliating thousands of acres. The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, is in its caterpillar stage and feasting on trees. The caterpillar is only a 1.5 to 2 inches long and may seem harmless on its own, but together, they can pack a punch.
ANIMALS
thetrek.co

FedEx Sucks: An Aggravating Update

To those reading, this post is meant to be a warning, a show of gratitude… And maybe also a bit of a venting. If you have been following my journey, it won’t surprise you that Smugness and I have decided to swap out our tent. After entering New Hampshire, we realized that our tent (Zpacks DupleXL) just won’t cut it anymore; I think the free-standing pitching complexities on a tent platform were the final factor that made us bite the bullet and switch tents. Between the tent’s high vestibules, lack of protection in inclement weather, and the almost impossible pitching regime on a tent platform, we decided to call for our Big Agnes tent.
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
City
Salem, NH
State
Washington State
Salem, NH
Traffic
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For Prosperity#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Mobil#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclist Struck by Car on Route 125 in Plaistow, NH

A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by a driver charged with drunk driving on Route 125 in Plaistow. Matthew Wilson, 28, of Haverhill was driving south around 12:30 a.m. near the Plaza 125 shopping plaza when he was struck by a northbound vehicle making a left turn, according to Plaistow Police.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

Victim of motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania identified as New Hampshire woman

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police are identifying a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers as a woman from Salem. Investigators said Amy Freeman was riding on Interstate 80 when a tractor-trailer became disabled and was struck by a second semi. The disabled tractor-trailer then collided with Freeman's...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
foodsafetynews.com

Vidalia onions recalled from Wegmans, Publix and Sam’s Club locations in five states after testing finds Listeria

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling whole Vidalia onions because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line. The onions were packed on the one-pack line between June 20-23, 2022. The company shipped the recalled product directly to...
LYONS, GA
WCVB

Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
ACTON, MA
WCAX

Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. Every three months, state regulators set the gas tax. When Vermonters use less gas, the tax goes up so that the revenues filling state coffers remain level. So, because Vermonters...
97.5 WOKQ

Grill Blamed for Milton, NH, Fire That Destroyed House

A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
MILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Rye police found man reported missing earlier this week

RYE, N.H. — Police in Rye said Friday they found a man who was last seen Monday. Dana Wise, 64, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning at his home, and he was reported missing Tuesday, police said. Rye police said in a Facebook post New Hampshire...
RYE, NH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire’s 2022 Fair Schedule is Out Now

Get ready for a summer and fall filled with entertaining rides, animals, games, performances, and the smells of fried food and cotton candy filling in the air. Fairs have always been exciting seasonal events in New Hampshire, and some have been beloved community staples for over a century. Whether you're bringing the kids, a significant other, or a group of friends or coworkers, you're bound to have a fun time.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire liquor stores limit hours amid workforce crunch

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is temporarily adjusting store hours at some locations because of staffing shortages. The commission said hours have been modified at some stores to cater to the largest concentration of shoppers while keeping all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet stores open.
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy