ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Scattered showers and storms dot the landscape each day

By Tyler Allender
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be stuck in a rut for the next several days with clouds, sun, humidity and a daily round of scattered showers and storms. A little more than half of us are expected to get rain...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Several showers and storms still around at times to kickoff holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June - plenty warm, humid with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should see fewer storms by Independence Day. For Friday, we’ll have more clouds than sun along with a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms. The best chance of encountering a slow moving storm is from 2 to 10 PM ET. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The holiday weekend starts off unsettled but we are expecting more sun to mix in with the clouds. There is a 60% rain coverage expected Saturday from late morning through the afternoon especially. A chance of storms lingers into the early evening, but most storms should end by 9 PM ET and you shouldn’t see rain for more than an hour or two. About half of us may have to run inside again for a bit Sunday, particularly during the afternoon. Fewer storms are anticipated by Monday, which is Independence Day. However, with the heat and humidity, we still have a 30% rain coverage in the forecast. We are optimistic that most fireworks shows by Sunday and especially Monday night will go off without a hitch with most storms ending by sunset. As fewer storms are expected next week, it will be hotter with highs at least in the low 90s. High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times next week. Rain coverage may start to inch back up late next week. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! You can always stay ahead of the weather by using the WTVM Weather app.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stuck in an active summer pattern for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Storm Team 9 Alert Center calls for about 3 more days with a decent chance of slow moving scattered showers and thunderstorms before the pattern starts to change. At least half of us, if not more, should get wet each day through Saturday. We’ll have clouds and some sun on your Thursday with about a 50% coverage of showers and storms; most of that is expected between 4 and 11 PM ET. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. About a 60-70% rain coverage is in the cards Friday as a little disturbance to our east influences us a bit more. A few showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, the storms may get an earlier start Friday keeping our max temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s. As the holiday weekend goes on, we should see the storms fewer and farther between; around 30 to 40% coverage is expected Sunday and Monday (Independence Day). Keep in mind, while your odds of getting rain will be lower, that doesn’t mean we won’t have storms out there. Any storms that do pop up on the 4th of July could be strong; hopefully they start to fade in the early evening. High temperatures next week will be in the low 90s (possibly mid 90s in some of the warmer spots), but it will feel like the triple digits with all the humidity! Again, not as many storms are expected most of next week at this point.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Another round of rain and storms.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We continue to sit under an unsettled pattern with several chances for rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain gusty winds or small hail but most will stay under severe limits with beneficial rain. A slight break in the action on Thursday...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Heard, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Heard; Troup The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Heard County in west central Georgia Central Troup County in west central Georgia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glenn, or 9 miles northwest of LaGrange, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include LaGrange, Corinth, Waresville, Harrisonville, Hillcrest, Wares Crossroads, Glenn and Abbottsford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's a quick guide to changes in city services in Auburn and Opelika over the holiday weekend

Independence Day falls on Monday this year, which means there will be an adjusted waste schedule. Environmental Services for both Opelika and Auburn will not be running routes on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. That means that garbage and recycling pickup will run a day late, meaning that Monday’s pickup will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, and so on.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
thecitymenus.com

Publix Confirmed for Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm

This article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

“The Magical of Musical” hold opening night at Callaway Gardens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Cirquemania presented “The Magic of Musicals,” an all-new circus show for this summer’s season of events. Cirquemania LLC is the oldest traveling, fifth-generation circus show with spectacular talents led by Ivan Stoinec and Maritza Atayde. Skilled professional and college performers kept audiences...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

JULY FOURTH: Local events to celebrate the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday. July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL) Phenix City AmphitheaterMonday, July 4, at 5 p.m.“You don’t want to miss this awesome […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen in mid-June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on June 19, 2022, sometime during the half-hour of 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Columbus Police say that Jwane’ Simone Price, 27, went missing from the 6600 block of Kitten Lake Drive, and she […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and Pioneer Little League!. Harris County beat Northern Little League, 6-4, in the boys 10-12 finals. Pioneer beat American Little League, 14-2, in the senior softball finals. With that, the District 8 Tournament has concluded. Congrats to all the teams...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

City of Phenix City to hold work session, council meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Phenix City will hold two meetings next week. The work session will be held in-person on Tuesday, July 5, at 3:00 p.m. in the Martin Idle-Hour Park Community Center. The council meeting will be held the following day on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:00 a.m. in the […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy