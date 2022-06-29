Scattered showers and storms dot the landscape each day

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Heard; Troup The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Heard County in west central Georgia Central Troup County in west central Georgia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glenn, or 9 miles northwest of LaGrange, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include LaGrange, Corinth, Waresville, Harrisonville, Hillcrest, Wares Crossroads, Glenn and Abbottsford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
