ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Shooting inside Oakdale movie theater: Suspect on the run

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfsgr_0gPVgpUY00

A suspect opened fire inside an Oakdale movie theater Tuesday, injuring one person and causing others to flee in terror.

According to Oakdale Police Department, the shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. inside Marcus Cinema, located 5677 Hadley Ave. N. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot while inside theater 17. He was taken to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition is unknown.

The suspect ran from the movie theater and has not been arrested.

"We arrived for our movie and everyone was running out saying there was a shooter," a witness wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the shooting Tuesday night.

Oakdale police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Man shot inside Oakdale movie theater expected to survive

The man who was shot while watching a movie at Marcus Cinema in Oakdale late Tuesday night is expected to survive. In an update issued at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oakdale Police Department said the 23-year-old Hugo man, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and is now recovering at Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive.
OAKDALE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Movie Theater#Violent Crime#Oakdale Police Department#Regions Hospital
Bring Me The News

Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.
HAM LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police conduct internal review of homicide data following WCCO inquiries

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO and CBS News are investigating unsolved murders across the country. On Wednesday, we shared there's roughly a 50-50 chance of having a homicide case cleared. That number is less in Minneapolis. The numbers are at a historic low according to the FBI.Our questions have the MPD reviewing hundreds of homicide cases. That's after Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data and found discrepancies.There are three main sites that offer the community a way to look at homicide data in Minneapolis. As Mayerle asked a question about one, it led to questions about the next. Numbers didn't add up.Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Shooting in suburban St. Paul movie theater Tuesday

OAKDALE, Minn. — Police in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema there Tuesday evening. When police arrived, the victim was found in one of theaters with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to...
OAKDALE, MN
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy