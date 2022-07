(KSLA) - Five men were severely injured during two separate explosions: one at Barksdale Air Force Base and one at a business in Cotton Valley. The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland and Clay Moock were seriously burned. Hundreds in the community came together to donate blood to the two men, who were initially listed in critical condition. As of June 30, an official with Ochsner LSU says the two men remain in critical condition.

1 DAY AGO