By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
Ames junior Ireland Buss is the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week.

Buss became the single-season and all-time home run queen last week with three home runs. She hit two in a doubleheader against Johnston and one against Gilbert at the Boone Invitational.

Buss also homered once during the Little Cyclones' doubleheader with Fort Dodge Monday.

Buss currently has 10 home runs this season and 18 for her career. She broke the old career mark of 16 previously held by 2016 graduate Maddie Lynch.

