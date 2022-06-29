ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Dominic Raab pays tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James during PMQs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WaFn_0gPVfzM100

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James as a “huge inspiration” during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Standing in for Boris Johnson while he attends a Nato summit in Madrid, Mr Raab praised the podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner, who died on Tuesday aged 40, for raising millions for charity and inspiring others during her final months.

He told the Commons: “I know that the thoughts of the whole House will be with the family and friends of Dame Deborah James following the news of her death.

“I lost my father at a young age to cancer, I will know first-hand the pain that her family must be feeling, but we also know that Dame Deborah was a huge inspiration to so many and raised millions to help others affected by cancer.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner offered her condolences, saying: “Can I also share with the Deputy Prime Minister his deepest condolences and his personal experience, as we mourn the loss of Dame Deborah James, who fearlessly campaigned to inspire so many.

“I’m absolutely sure there’s no doubt that she saved the lives of many more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiBrk_0gPVfzM100
Angela Rayner speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

During a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital to announce his plan for digital health and social care, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid also paid tribute.

He said he was “very saddened” to hear the news of her death and that his thoughts were “immediately with her family and friends”.

He added: “But she has been an inspiration to the entire country. I think everyone has heard of her because of her fantastic work to raise awareness of what she called the C-word.

“I think her legacy will be the many, probably millions, of lives that she will save.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162bMj_0gPVfzM100
Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also praised Dame Deborah for her fight against cancer, highlighting her fundraising efforts as well as her work to raise awareness of the disease.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, she said: “Can I take the opportunity to personally pay tribute to Deborah James?

“Her loss at such a young age is clearly tragic, but the work she did to raise awareness of bowel cancer and of course the immense amount of money she raised will make such a difference, and my thoughts are with her family today.”

Mr Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shared tributes shortly after Dame Deborah’s family announced the news on Tuesday evening.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fg0wC_0gPVfzM100
Sir Keir Starmer (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir said her death was “deeply sad”.

He added: “Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eddie Jones believes Darcy Swain’s dismissal inadvertently helped Australia

Eddie Jones insisted that referee James Doleman “evened up” England’s clash with Australia in Perth as a result of sending off Wallabies lock Darcy Swain. England were dismal as they stumbled to a 30-28 defeat – a fourth successive loss and first to Australia since Jones took charge in 2015 – despite facing 14 men for a second consecutive match.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Deborah James
newschain

Tory MP says Dublin still ‘closest partner’ in Europe despite Varadkar remarks

The UK Government wants to face challenges “in friendship and in partnership” with Ireland, a Conservative MP has insisted as disagreement over the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill continues. Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns said Dublin is the UK’s “closest” partner in Europe, after Ireland’s deputy leader...
POLITICS
newschain

Stuart Broad over costs a Test record 35 runs as India take charge at Edgbaston

Stuart Broad delivered the most expensive over in Test history as stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with bat and ball at Edgbaston. Broad had just celebrated becoming the sixth bowler ever to take 550 wickets in the format when his fortunes faded dramatically, clubbed for a record 35 as he went into meltdown against the tailender.
SPORTS
newschain

Vadeni grabs Eclipse victory for Rouget and Soumillon

Vadeni provided France with a rare Coral-Eclipse winner at Sandown in a thrilling finish which saw the younger generation prevail. The French Derby winner was a first Sandown runner for French training great Jean-Claude Rouget and a first UK winner for his owner the Aga Khan since Harzand claimed the Derby in 2016.
SPORTS
newschain

Grande Dame delivers Distaff success for Gosden team

Though Inspiral landed the Coronation Stakes for the training partnership of John and Thady Gosden, little went right for their other filly in the race, Grande Dame. Having taken a keen hold before finishing a tame 11th of the 12 runners in that Group One contest, Gosden senior was keen to restore her confidence – and she did so in style at Sandown, taking the Listed Coral Distaff in the hands of Ryan Moore.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Inspiration#Health And Social Care#Uk#Nato#House#State For Health And
newschain

Lee Bowyer sacked by Birmingham amid takeover uncertainty

Birmingham have parted company with manager Lee Bowyer amid uncertainty regarding a proposed takeover at St Andrew’s. Bowyer was in charge for 16 months, steering the club to safety after his appointment in March 2020 and then guiding them to 20th place in the Sky Bet Championship last term.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Place
Madrid, Spain
newschain

Katie Boulter blown away by Serena Williams-conqueror Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter’s fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

Inspiral tops 11 contenders for Falmouth honours

John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral is the standout name among 11 in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. So impressive in maintaining her unbeaten record in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her seasonal return, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly will be facing older horses for the first time.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy