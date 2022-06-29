ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Rapid response and active shooter training planned today

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dOs1_0gPVfIq800
Scenarios will be conducted today at Kermit King Elementary from about 1 to 4 p.m.

Increase of law enforcement and fire personnel will be visible near Kermit King Elementary

– Active shooter and rapid response incidents are increasing across the United States. In order to stay prepared for this type of event, the Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department will be conducting a rapid response and active shooter training exercise today. Scenarios will be conducted at Kermit King Elementary from about 1 to 4 p.m.

Residents living or visiting the area of Kermit King Elementary, 700 Schoolhouse Circle, should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement and fire personnel in the area for this reason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Santa Maria, CA]

Male Pedestrian Struck and Injured in Collision near Santa Maria Way. The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Santa Maria Way. According to reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the man on the road. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Rapid Response#Kermit King Elementary
The Paso Robles Press

Fatal Industrial Accident in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Emergency response units reported to a fatal industry accident at Paso Robles Truck Center off Monterey Road outside of Paso Robles just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident is under CalFire and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s jurisdiction. This is a developing story that...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Orcutt man spends months creating patriotic display in neighborhood

ORCUTT, Calif. — With the Fourth of July a week away, a patriotic display is up for community members to enjoy in Orcutt. Resident Chris Heilmann worked over the last six months to create the display, which stands 16.5 feet tall and includes 3,200 pixels. Each pixel can reportedly...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Four people injured in crash at Oceano Dunes

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complying of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.
OCEANO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy