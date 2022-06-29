ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Racing Officials Aim To Meet HISA Safety Goals On Their Own Terms

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission has notified a new federal entity overseeing thoroughbred racing that it will take multiple steps designed to improve safety at three tracks, even if the state agency can’t sign on to a specific agreement that had been sought. The commissioners voted at...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why can't Pennsylvania pass a budget on time?

The legislative process in Pennsylvania can take awhile. Government, after all, is not just about getting two parties to work together. It’s not even about the governor and the Legislature rowing the boat in the same direction. There is also the challenge of focusing 253 lawmakers on the task...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Register to vote Pennsylvania: Deadline before primary election

(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Regulatory relief for home health care becomes permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to begin fiscal year without a budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and top Republican lawmakers planned to work through Thursday's deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret. Negotiators have yet to fully brief rank-and-file lawmakers on any sort of agreement or publish the details of hundreds of pages of budget-related legislation that typically underpin such a spending plan. Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make some payments, although a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Almac Group to Create 355 Jobs, Invest $93.5 Million in Pennsylvania Expansion

North American headquarters project is global company’s second expansion under Wolf Administration. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Almac Group, a global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County and will create 355 new jobs through the project. “It’s truly a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Herald

Tolls for historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double starting Friday

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania ‒ Cash tolls for the historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double to $2 each way for passenger vehicles and motorcycles starting Friday. Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company, which owns and operates the last privately owned toll bridge on the Delaware River, said "after delaying as long as possible, we have found it necessary to increase tolls," in a message on its website. The last time there was a toll increase was 14 years ago.
DINGMANS FERRY, PA

