Seeking redemption? Pelosi and DUI husband Paul meet the Pope and receive communion in the Vatican despite her support for abortion - and as he awaits trial for California drunk driving arrest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday and received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, witnesses said, despite her position in support of abortion rights.

Pelosi attended the morning Mass with her husband Paul - who is awaiting trial for a DUI he was arrested for in May - marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, during which Francis bestowed the woolen pallium stole on newly consecrated archbishops.

She was seated in a VIP diplomatic section and received Communion along with the rest of the congregants, according to two people who witnessed the moment.

Pelosi's home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has said he will no longer allow her to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights.

Cordileone, a conservative, has said Pelosi must either repudiate her support for abortion or stop speaking publicly of her Catholic faith.

Pelosi has done neither.

She called the recent Supreme Court ruling removing constitutional protections for abortion an 'outrageous and heart-wrenching' decision that fulfils the Republican Party's 'dark and extreme goal of ripping away women's right to make their own reproductive health decisions.'

Her husband Paul's trial after he was arrested near his Napa Valley home on May 28 in his Porsche 911 is set to take place in July. Law enforcement confirmed to DailyMail.com that he is allowed to travel and has no restrictions on using a car.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) is seated next to husband Paul (left) at the morning Mass marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, during which Francis bestowed the woolen pallium stole on newly consecrated archbishops

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) and her husband Paul Pelosi (right) meet Pope Francis (left) at the Vatican on Wednesday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican before a Mass during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Wednesday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) is captured arriving at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican Wednesday

She arrived in Italy Tuesday greeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella (right) at Quirinale Palace in Rome

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a welcome ceremony at Quirinale Palace Tuesday in Rome

And she has spoken openly of her Catholic faith, including at a diplomatic reception at the residence of the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See on Tuesday evening marking Independence Day.

Speaking to a crowd of ambassadors, Vatican officials and other Rome-based Americans, Pelosi spoke about the Catholic virtues of faith, hope and charity and the important role they play in the U.S. Embassy´s mission.

This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of DUI in Northern California

'Faith is an important gift, not everyone has it but it is the path to so many other things,' she told the crowd.

Pelosi met with Francis on Wednesday before the Mass and received a blessing.

While Francis presided over the Mass, he did not distribute Communion himself and Pelosi received the sacrament from one of the many priests who distributed it.

From the time he was archbishop in Buenos Aires, Francis has rarely distributed Communion, precisely to prevent the sacrament from becoming politicized.

Last year, President Joe Biden, another Catholic who also supports abortion rights, said after meeting with Francis that the pontiff told him to continue receiving the sacrament.

Biden later received Communion during a Mass in a Rome church that is under the authority of Francis as bishop of Rome.

Pelosi's partaking of the sacrament inside the Vatican during a Mass presided over by the pope was even more significant, and a sign of Francis' unwillingness to refuse the sacrament.

Francis has described the Eucharist as 'not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.'

Asked about some U.S. bishops who wanted to refuse Biden the sacrament, Francis told reporters during an airborne press conference in September that priests shouldn't be politicians and condemn their flock but should be pastors who accompany the faithful with tenderness and compassion.

Pelosi arrived in Rome Tuesday after her top aide Drew Hammill defended her against accusations that she elbowed the daughter of new Republican Rep. Mayra Flores out of the way during Flores' ceremonial swearing-in last week.

'It's sad to see "news outlets" that know better misrepresent the Speaker's effort to ensure Rep. Flores' daughters wouldn't be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,' Hammill tweeted Monday.

It was Flores, not the media, who first made the accusation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attends a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday before the Mass and received a blessing, according to one of the Mass attendees

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is captured arriving at the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome on Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) walks with Community of Sant'Egidio's President Marco Impagliazzo (left) during a visit Wednesday to the community of Sant'Egidio in Trastevere

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks Wednesday during a visit to the community of Sant'Egidio in Trastevere, a neighborhood in Rome, Italy

'No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!' Flores said on Twitter. 'I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her.'

'She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,' the newly elected congresswoman added.

Flores later told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity that her daughter didn't realize anything was amiss during the event and the congressman only realized what happened when looking at footage afterward.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested in May on suspicion of a DUI after his 2021 Porsche was hit by a Jeep.

He was formally charged in June.

'You are not to be admitted to Holy Communion': Archbishop Cordileone's letter to Nancy Pelosi in full

Cordileone (pictured in 2015) said in a statement on Friday that Pelosi will not be admitted to Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, and cannot present herself to receive the Eucharist, until she backs away from her support for abortion

The Second Vatican Council, in its Decree on the Church in the Modern World, Gaudium et spes, reiterated the Church's ancient and consistent teaching that 'from the first moment of conception life must be guarded with the greatest care while abortion and infanticide are unspeakable crimes' (n. 51). Christians have, indeed, always upheld the dignity of human life in every stage, especially the most vulnerable, beginning with life in the womb. His Holiness, Pope Francis, in keeping with his predecessors, has likewise been quite clear and emphatic in teaching on the dignity of human life in the womb.

This fundamental moral truth has consequences for Catholics in how they live their lives, especially those entrusted with promoting and protecting the public good of society. Pope St. John Paul II was also quite consistent in upholding this constant teaching of the Church, and frequently reminded us that 'those who are directly involved in lawmaking bodies have a 'grave and clear obligation to oppose' any law that attacks human life. For them, as for every Catholic, it is impossible to promote such laws or to vote for them' (cf. Doctrinal Note on some questions regarding the participation of Catholics in political life [November 24, 2002], n. 4, §1). A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons 'are not to be admitted to Holy Communion' (Code of Canon Law, can. 915).

With regard to the application of these principles to Catholics in political life, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, wrote to the U.S. bishops in 2004 explaining the approach to be taken:

In striving to follow this direction, I am grateful to you for the time you have given me in the past to speak about these matters.

Unfortunately, I have not received such an accommodation to my many requests to speak with you again since you vowed to codify the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in federal law following upon passage of Texas Senate Bill 8 last September.

That is why I communicated my concerns to you via letter on April 7, 2022, and informed you there that, should you not publically repudiate your advocacy for abortion 'rights' or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.

As you have not publically repudiated your position on abortion, and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come. Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be 'concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care' (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.

Please know that I stand ready to continue our conversation at any time, and will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you.

I also ask all of the faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco to pray for all of our legislators, especially Catholic legislators who promote procured abortion, that with the help and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, they may undergo a conversion of heart in this most grave matter and human life may be protected and fostered in every stage and condition of life.

Given at San Francisco, on the nineteenth day of May, in the Year of our Lord 2022.