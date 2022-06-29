1 person killed in Denver crash near Northfield

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Tuesday night.

The crash was reported near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Traffic was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

