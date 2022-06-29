ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person killed in Denver crash near Northfield

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Tuesday night.

The crash was reported near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Traffic was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KKTV

Reward offered for a homicide investigation in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered for information tied to a homicide investigation in Denver. The Denver Police Department is asking for help from the public after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on June 23 at about 8:50 p.m. The victim, Daniel Diaz-Rojas, is pictured at the top of this article. A second victim, a 15-year-old who was driving, was also shot and was last listed in critical condition.
KDVR.com

Police seek van in deadly shooting

A passenger in one car was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on the road last week in west Denver and police need help to find the vehicle involved in the shooting. Courtney Fromm reports.
9NEWS

Police investigate shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is investigating a shooting in the 11100 block of Josephine Way that happened Friday morning. That's near York Street and East 112th Avenue in Northglenn. At about 4:35 a.m. police were alerted to a report of shots fired into a home,...
CBS Denver

Vandalism to water gates means 'monumental losses' for city of Northglenn

The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
Colorado Daily

Wapos Restaurant in north Boulder suffers ‘significant’ damage in fire

Wapos Restaurant in north Boulder suffered “significant damage” after a fire Thursday. Firefighters were called to Wapos, 4929 Broadway, at 12:15 p.m. Thursday when smoke began coming from the business, according to a press release. The building was occupied by employees at the time of the fire, but...
