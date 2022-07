Rams sixth-round S Quentin Lake admits he felt pressure to succeed in college given he’s the son of former Steelers’ All-Pro S Carnel Lake. “I’d say it’s less pressure now than it was in college,” Lake said, via the team’s official site. “I thought about changing my number, too, just because it’s a new journey for me, but I was like, I had to. I ain’t had a different number all throughout elementary, college, high school. Just because I respect him so much. It’s a respect thing at that point.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO