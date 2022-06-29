ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Williams resoundingly loses NY Democratic Primary for governor

By Nelson A. King
politicsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn Railed Against Brooklyn’s Democratic Machine. Then She Became It.

This article was originally published on Jul 1 at 1:07pm EDT by THE CITY. Sign up here to get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning. In January 2020, Rodneyse Bichotte stood before a spread of tables inside a nondescript brick building close to Brooklyn’s eastern shoreline, beaming at the people who had just voted to make her head of the borough’s Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Need a Free COVID Test or Vaccine in NYC? Get It Before Monday

If you plan -- or think you might need to -- get tested for COVID in New York City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you better do it before Monday. NYC Health + Hospitals reminded New Yorkers on Friday that all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as its primary care sites will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday. And the timing isn't exactly ideal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Juan Ardila: ‘When the left organizes, we win’

New York progressives set their targets on moderate members of the New York Assembly in the June primaries, hoping to reshape New York’s lower legislative chamber much in the same way insurgent candidates reshaped the state Senate in 2018. Groups like the Democratic Socialists of America and Working Families Party endorsed a slew of candidates who challenged long time incumbents. But incumbents came out largely unscathed from Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul isn't mentioned one time in Cuomo's infamous pandemic memoir

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Gessen-Gould apartment hunt is not going great. Here's what else is happening:. "In 2020, when Cuomo wrote a self-congratulatory memoir about New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t bother to mention [Gov. Kathy Hochul] once," notes this New Yorker piece about the state's likely leader for the next five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laborpress.org

200 NYC Parks Department Jobs Restored Following Union Action

New York, NY – The first person that Victoria Cooley, 34, a seasonal aid with the New York City Parks Department, called when she was told this week that June 30 was her last day was Joe Puleo, president of DC 37’s Local 983, which represents her and several thousand blue collar as well as skilled trades workers that work for the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Is Changing Its COVID Alert System. Here's Why

New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ny Democratic Primary#Caribbean American#Public Advocate
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Brooklyn incumbents finish strong in Assembly primary

Not all results are final, but, the morning after New York’s Assembly primaries, most of Brooklyn’s incumbent candidates have handily won re-election. Nine Democratic incumbents in Brooklyn faced challengers this year, but, as of Wednesday morning, all will be headed back to Albany in January. Brian Cunningham, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Here’s who won the three countywide judicial primaries in New York City

Tuesday’s primary election produced few surprises in the big races for lieutenant governor and governor, but in the three lesser-known races for countywide judgeships in New York City, the Democratic primary winners succeeded by comparably slimmer margins. While incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spent most of election day conducting business-as-usual before soaking up their victories at a swanky Tribeca Rooftop party, judicial candidates were working poll sites hoping to lap up last-minute voters who may not have even known which candidates were on the ballot prior to casting their votes. In all three races, there were no Republican primaries, meaning the winners will likely go on to win the general election in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bkreader.com

Meet the Lawyers Helping Brooklyn’s Neediest Residents—For Free!

Mr. J was 83 years old when he realized he was in danger of losing the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy house he’d owned for more than 30 years. It had been a tough few years for the Brooklyn resident. The senior had triple bypass surgery, and while he was recovering, both of his tenants stopped paying rent, leaving him behind by about $30,000 on his property taxes and insurance.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy