ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Trucks Collide on NJ Turnpike Near Del. Memorial Bridge

By Christine Mattson
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning. One lane of...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in South Jersey crash

A Salem County man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Jersey State Police. William K. Greenwood Jr., 68, of Elmer, was riding his motorcycle south on Route 635/Cohansey Friesburg Road near Alloway Friesburg Road in Alloway shortly after 2 p.m. when he traveled off the road to the right and into a ditch.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 49

A pedestrian was killed during a motor vehicle accident on Route 49 early Friday morning. The crash occurred in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County. NJ.com reports the victim is a 65 year old man from Vineland. The post Report: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 49 appeared first on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Salem County, NJ
Accidents
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Turtle crossing road blamed for NJ three vehicle crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Turtles trying to cross Stone Harbor Boulevard are being blamed for causing a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. Middle Township police Lt. Tracey Super said that turtles cross the road frequently during this time of the year in order to lay eggs on dry land. He said he's never seen a crash involving turtles get more attention.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#New Jersey Turnpike#Trucks#Delaware Memorial Bridge#Traffic Accident#Nj Turnpike Near Del
WDEL 1150AM

Hay and field fire closes Delaware City roadway

A fire that apparently originated in hay bales has spread to an adjacent field and forced the closure of Route 72 (Wrangle Hill Road) at School House Road due to dense smoke obscuring vision on the roadway. Firefighters from Delaware City were called to the scene just before 10:45 a.m....
DELAWARE CITY, DE
987thecoast.com

72 Year Old Villas Man Involved in Two Vehicle Collision on Fulling Mill Road

Lower Township Police say a 72 year old man from the Villas was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that collided with another vehicle late Wednesday night on Fulling Mill Road. Guy Tostevin was injured when his truck collided with a car after his vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway. Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.
VILLAS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning. On June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road and drove off the north edge of the roadway. As the vehicle exited the roadway it began rotating in a clockwise direction. After leaving the roadway the Pontiac traveled a short distance until its driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.
CAMDEN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Junkyard Fire Sends Black Smoke Over Bucks County

A large junkyard fire at a Bucks County steel plant sent thick plumes of black smoke into the afternoon sky Thursday. The two-alarm fire broke out at Mazza Steel in Falls Township, Pa., shortly after 12:30 p.m., county officials confirmed. SkyForce10 overhead showed heaps of trash and debris ablaze inside...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Fire temporarily closes New Castle Walmart.

A New Castle Walmart is listed as temporarily closed on Friday, following a fire on Wednesday afternoon fire. The State Fire Marshal’s office reported that paper products were set on fire, with sprinklers extinguishing the fire. A criminal investigation continues and no arrests have been made. The store is...
NEW CASTLE, DE
newtownpress.com

HARRISON TWP. EXPLOSION KILLS 1

HARRISON TWP. – An explosion at a commercial welding site left one person dead after an explosion on June 15. The explosion tore off a section of the building’s roof, and could be felt by surrounding homes and businesses. At approximately 10:40 a.m., the Harrison Township Police and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Fire Reported In Cape May (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious fire in Cape May County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported before noon on Wednesday, June 29 on West Third Avenue in Middle Township. There was an unconfirmed report that people were possibly inside the burning...
CAPE MAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy